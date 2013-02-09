Director James Wan shares a sneak peek at ‘Insidious Chapter 2’

Creepy kids never go out of style in horror films, as a new behind the scenes pic from “Insidious Chapter 2” helps prove.
Director James Wan (“Saw”) posted a creepy behind-the-scenes photo featuring pint-sized lead actor Ty Simpkins to his Instagram account, where several other production photos can be seen as well.
Take a look here:
The candles and vintage-style photography may look warm and fuzzy, but there’s certainly a darkness lurking beneath the surface. The film is the sequel to the 2011 horror hit about a comatose young boy who acts as a vessel for evil sprits.
The original film cost just $1.5 million and earned nearly $100 million worldwide, so a “Part 2” was all but inevitable, especially for Wan, whose 2004 horror hit “Saw” spawned a massively successful franchise.
Rose Byrne (“X-Men: First Class”) Patrick Wilson (“Watchmen”), Barbara Hershey (“Black Swan”), Lin Shaye (“There’s Something About Mary”) are all returning as well.
“Insidious Chapter 2” will be released August 30.
Didn’t the first movie end with Patrick Wilson about to murder his whole family? I’m sure they figured out how to explain that away.
You don’t know what happened at the end of the movie to any of them apart from Elise and what happened to Josh.