Directors, actors, comedians react to Disney’s LucasFilm purchase on Twitter

With the announcement that Disney is acquiring LucasFilm, it’s only natural that the Twitter universe blew up with response. Within minutes of the announcement, the hashtag #DisneyStarWars became a main attraction. Interestingly, some actors, writers and directors weighed in as well.

Below are some of the responses from Twitter of the blend.

Peter Serafinowicz

Disney has bought Lucasfilm. I hope they don’t become too commercialized. – Peter Serafinowicz (@serafinowicz) October 30, 2012

Damon Lindelof

My twitter feed:38% : “You should write the new Star Wars!”47% : “Don’t fucking touch the new Star Wars!”15% : Undecided. – Damon Lindelof (@DamonLindelof) October 30, 2012

The reason I didn’t tweet immediately is due to the heart attack I just had.Holy SHIT.#EpisodeVII – Damon Lindelof (@DamonLindelof) October 30, 2012

Patton Oswalt

Not saying Twitter’s in a nerd frenzy about the Disney/Lucasfilm STAR WARS VII news, but I tried to post earlier & got my arm ripped off. – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 30, 2012

Seth Myers

Even though it’s limited to Twitter, it is nice to know Sandy can be slowed by Star Wars news. – Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers21) October 30, 2012

Jon Favreau (whose avatar is RJD2, Retweeting)

Dave Navarro

Not psyched about the Disney buy out of Star Wars… Rides, merch, sequels…. At least I have my OG VHS version of the 1977 version :) – Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) October 30, 2012

Ewan McGregor

Carrie Fisher

Funny or Die

News of Star Wars Episode 7 instantly surpasses Sandy as the biggest disaster of the week. – Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) October 30, 2012

Kyle Kinane

oh good we can talk about star wars some more – Kyle Kinane (@kylekinane) October 30, 2012

Felicia Day

Every awesome creative person in Hollywood would love to work on something new Star Wars so this could be a great thing. – Felicia Day (@feliciaday) October 30, 2012

Lee Unkrich (Toy Story franchise editor and director)

Wow. Disney bought Lucasfilm. Didn’t see that coming… – Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) October 30, 2012

