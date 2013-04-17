DirecTV orders Neil LaBute’s ‘Full Circle’

Continuing its push into original programming, DirecTV has ordered the drama “Full Circle” from Neil LaBute.

This 10 episode series will be the TV debut for “In the Company of Men” auteur LaBute.

DirecTV cryptically and pretentiously teases that “the series examines the human condition and relationships through a series of conversations between 11 people whose lives, unbeknownst to them, are intertwined.”

Want more pretention? DirecTV also describes “Full Circle” as “a modern day ‘La Ronde’ meets ‘My Dinner with Andre.'”

Production on the series will begin in summer 2013, with “Full Circle” premiering on DirecTV’s Audience network in fall 2013.

In addition to LaBute, “Full Circle” will be executive produced by Nick Hamm, who most recently worked on DirecTV’s tepidly received original “Rogue.”

“We are thrilled that our quest to provide our customers with exclusive, original and daring programming led Audience to “Full Circle” and Neil LaBute,” blurbs Chris Long, senior vice president Entertainment and Production, DirecTV. “In dissecting how closely connected we all are, ‘Full Circle’ will take viewers on a journey that will traverse the full range of human emotion. I know the series will flourish under the stewardship of Neil and Nick Hamm.”

Adds LaBute, “I am always interested in pushing the boundaries of entertainment and I’m very lucky to find kindred spirits in both Nick Hamm at Momentum and the folks at DirecTV. They have all taken a chance on ‘Full Circle’ which features an unconventional structure and a revolving cast of characters — it’s a pleasure to work with people who believe that it’s still possible to marry artistic quality with audience appeal. I’m really excited to create some quality television with these forward-thinking colleagues of mine.”

Adds Nick Hamm, “Neil has written a piece of revolutionary television. I am honored and privileged to be able to bring it to the screen with such a forward-thinking and adventurous network as DirecTV.”

Seriously, everybody was so darned excited by the commercial possibilities of their stealthy "La Ronde" adaptation that the press release contains still more quotes.

