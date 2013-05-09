Disney Animation announces production of Marvel’s ‘Big Hero 6’

The 2009 acquisition of Marvel by Disney has proven a boon for the live action division of the company and now the animated group is going to be getting involved as well.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that they are set to bring Marvel story “Big Hero 6” to the big screen in 2014. The feature is a CG-animated affair and follows a robotics prodigy, Hiro Hamada, who has to save the city of San Fransokyo from destruction.

Yes, ‘San Fransokyo.’ The city is an amalgam of Tokyo and San Francisco (and can be seen in the above concept art and the below video).

The comic version of the team began in 1998 and featured character Hiro Takachiho. From the little bit of information we can glean from the description of the movie, Hiro Hamada seems to be a takeoff/renaming of the character.

According to a report from the LA Times , Don Hall (“Winnie the Pooh”) is directing the film.

While this is the first time Disney Animation is going to make a Marvel property into a feature, with Marvel’s huge stock of characters, it is unlikely to be the last.

“Big Hero 6” will make its way into theaters, in 3D, on November 7, 2014.