Disney slates two untitled Marvel films for 2016 and 2017 release

The good news: two new Marvel movies are coming your way just in time for the 2016 and 2017 summer moviegoing seasons. The bad news: we have no idea what they are yet.

Disney has slated two untitled Marvel films for release – one on May 6, 2016 and the other on May 5, 2017 – though the studio is giving no further details on the projects at this time. The early May release-date strategy is a tried-and-true one for the comic-book brand, with all three “Iron Man” films, “Thor” and of course last year’s “The Avengers” among the Marvel superhero flicks that have gone on to blockbuster success after launching that first weekend of May.

In addition, Disney has announced a slew of other release-dates and release-date changes including:

– Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine musical adaptation “Into the Woods,” which has now officially been slated for release on December 25, 2014. Directed by Rob Marshall (“Chicago”), the film has nabbed a slew of A-listers over the last couple of months including, reportedly, Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Jake Gyllenhaal and Chris Pine (though no formal announcements have yet been made).

– “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” an adaptation of the bestselling book by Richard C. Morais, has been scheduled for release on August 8, 2014. Produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey and directed by Lasse Hallstrom, the film tells the story of “an Indian boy living in France who becomes the culinary apprentice to his father’s rival.”

– Brad Bird’s secretive sci-fi movie “Tomorrowland” starring George Clooney and Hugh Laurie has been moved up a week from December 19, 2014 to December 12, 2014.

– “Saving Mr. Banks,” the behind-the-scenes story of how “Mary Poppins” made it to the big-screen, will now debut in limited theaters on December 13, 2013, a week prior to its wide launch on December 20. The film stars Tom Hanks as Walt Disney and Emma Thompson as “Mary Poppins” book author P.L. Travers; the supporting cast includes Colin Farrell, Paul Giamatti, Jason Schwartzman, Bradley Whitford, Annie Rose Buckley, Ruth Wilson, B.J. Novak, Rachel Griffiths and Kathy Baker.

Thoughts on any of the above projects? Guesses as to which Marvel films are coming out in 2016 and 2017? Sound off in the comments.