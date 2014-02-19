13 Disney Princesses Dressed As ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters

02.19.14 2 Comments

While Disney is definitely a safer place than the Seven Kingdoms and the lands across the narrow sea, there are a striking amount of similarities between the characters of both realms.   Deviant Artist Sam Tsui noticed that the women of Westeros in particular have corresponding foils in the Disney Princess lexicon. And what better way to these out – either in look or in personality – than with some superb fan art?

#1 – Elsa as Daenerys Targaryen with bonus Mushu

Art By: Sam Tsui

#2 – Merida as Ygritte

Art By: Sam Tsui

After the jump, see the rest of the ladies in their Westeros finery and judge for yourself if the princesses – and other assorted Disney heroines – are as well matched as Queen Elsa and Princess Merida.

