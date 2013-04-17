Disney promises one new ‘Star Wars’ film every summer starting in 2015

Alan Horn, the new Chairman of Walt Disney Pictures, took the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas today to announce an incredibly aggressive timetable for the “Star Wars” franchise. If they manage to pull it off, it will be almost unparalleled for this sort of big-ticket filmmaking.
According to Horn, we will indeed see the JJ Abrams “Star Wars Episode VII” in the summer of 2015, just in time for Disney to completely dominate that summer since they’re also releasing “The Avengers 2” that year. In the following years, we will see one new “Star Wars” film every year, every summer, alternating between the stand-alone films that Disney has mentioned previously and the official episodes in the main franchise.
We’ll have more analysis on this later this afternoon, but for now, this has got to be one of the most unrelenting schedules I’ve ever seen, and it all but guarantees that there will always be a “Star Wars” film shooting somewhere.
What a crazy, crazy world.
Jeez, I’m not feeling good about this at all. Star Wars won’t be special anymore. I’m REALLY not liking how Disney has been handling Star Wars. First they cancel the brilliant and well loved Clone Wars show for absolutely no logical reason, then they shutdown Lucasarts, effectively canceling 1313, a game that had a ton of great buzz, and now we are gonna get Star Wars movies with varying quality jammed down our throat every year. The future of Star War isn’t looking to good in my opinion.
They shut down Clone Wars because it’s standard practice to clear the decks when a company’s taken over; the execs don’t want to be saddled with managing legacy projects that don’t match their vision for the business. Same goes for LucasArts; of course Disney wanted to consolidate all its games projects under its existing hierarchy and corporate structure.
@ Stephen
When Disney acquired Marvel, did they completely wipe clean anything that Marvel was working on? To best of my knowledge, nope. If I didn’t pay attention to the news, I doubt I’d have ever know Disney bought Marvel. I get that Disney has a plan for the future of Star Wars, but their plan doesn’t kick off until 2015. How does that effect a show that was well into production of it’s upcoming season for 2013? When Disney was handed this critically acclaimed show with great ratings and a very large fan base, how could their first decision be to cancel it? I don’t buy the “new company wants to wipe the slate clean” idea at all. For struggling companies with little or no future game plan, yes. But not with these big prosperous companies with firmly established fan bases as well as well set plans for the future of their companies. They didn’t do it with Marvel, and I see no reason it had to happen with Lucasfilm.
@ Drew
Yea, I’ve been hearing about some issues they apparently had on 1313. It just frustrates me that they decided to pull the plug when the game seemed so close to being finished. The Clone Wars cancellation has been really crushing though, and it’s been even more heartbreaking to hear about all of the planned story lines to wrap up a lot of character arcs that have now been scrapped. They have that new “Bonus Content” that they will be releasing somehow, but it sounds like its just the last two or three story arcs they had completed, one of which was already ready done for Season 5 but got pushed back. So no real official wrap up to the series. I’m really hoping the #SaveTheCloneWars campaign that has been going on works, but Disney has been ominously quiet.
Disney spent 4 billion to acquire Star Wars, and they are going to produce a Star Wars movie every year beginning in 2015. I think it comes down to money regarding Clone Wars. It wasn’t their baby, and it was money they could spend elsewhere. Sucks for a show that was as good as Clone Wars, but there you go.
but…. clone wars is the reason Karen Traviss stopped writing those commando books, and I will never forgive them for that. They straight up CHANGED canon! Am I the only one that cares?!?!
Maybe they shut down Clone Wars because there are plans to use that time period in the films. I would much rather have that covered in film than in a cartoon. Wouldn’t you?
Drew, I think Harry Potter managed to pull off a similar, if not more daunting schedules, because the longest between films was only 1.5 years at a few points, whereas, the saga of the Skywalkers will be every 2 years.
I’m just happy Lawrence Kasden is getting work again. And I hope Disney is able to squeeze every last drop of genius words typed from his fingers.
over……saturation
Is it a limited number of films, or unlimited? I thought I read somewhere five films in five years. (I guess that’s every summer for the foreseeable future, but still.)
Could just be chatting, weren’t there supposed to be Amazing Spider-Man movies every year as well? I’m still bummed they cancelled Clone Wars but hopefully the remaining episodes (or the new animated series) will offer precious closure ala Batman Beyond being wrapped up in Justice League TV series.
This reminds me of how ABC realized what a cash cow it had in “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” — and then promptly ran it into the ground.
I was born in 1979, so the original trilogy was a very big part of my childhood. While I thought the prequel trilogy was lacking in many areas, I can’t bring myself to hate it the way so many do. This news, on the other hand, is troublesome. I don’t doubt that they can produce quality films made by passionate filmmakers, but this all but kills the sense of anticipation that was a big part of the Star Wars experience. It just seems like money-hungry overkill to me, but I could be proven wrong. The least I can do is keep an open mind.
I suppose one way to look at it is that with stand alone movies, Star Wars will be able to explore characters and themes that it never could with the original saga. So while the anticipation of a new Star Wars every 3 years is now gone, we could anticipate new and exciting stories explored by a host of talented directors and styles, much like the Clone Wars was able to do on a weekly basis.
I’m choosing to see the glass half full even though it’s feeling a little half empty right now.
I’d love if they really tried something different with the standalone films. I doubt they would but if they started making ones in different genres or even had one that was a harder age rating it could be really cool.
I love it…
Star Wars boner: engaged.
That schedule suggests that it’ll be a different director working on each of the sequels. Isn’t Marvel on a similar foot down timetable? I’m on the still vaguely optimistic tip but I’ve not really loved anything Star Wars since 83, apart from falling like a fool for that TPM trailer.
Bigg(s)est concern is with the content of these stand alone movies. Seem to be lacking inspiration to say the very least.
Can we at least let them RELEASE something before we vow to hate it?
There is no possible way this could backfire!
Disney: “YAY! We have a new cash cow!”