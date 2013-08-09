Disney reveals details about ‘Finding Dory,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Good Dinosaur’ and more

Walt Disney Studios’ annual fan-friendly expo D23 is underway in Anaheim, CA, and today the studio unveiled some new details about their upcoming animated slate, including “Frozen,” the just-announced feature “Zootopia,” Pixar’s “Inside Out,” “The Good Dinosaur” and “Finding Dory,” plus a slew of short films and other projects, plus the return of Mickey Mouse.

The three-day event, which runs through Sunday, showcased new footage, concept art and casting announcements. Pixar revealed details — including casting details — for several features, but did not announce any new feature projects.

Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Tom Hiddleston, Neil Patrick Harris and Diane Keaton were among the stars who were revealed to be taking part in the various projects’ voice casts.

On the Pixar side of things, the upcoming “The Good Dinosaur’s” key voice cast members were announced, including Harris, Hader, Judy Greer, Lucas Neff, John Lithgow and Frances McDormand.

Neff and Greer appeared on stage, alongside Hader, whose was also heard in Pixar”s recent “Monsters University.” The film — which explores what Earth would be like had the dinos never gone extinct — stomps into theaters May 30, 2014. The studio”s previously announced “Inside Out” — which takes place in the mind of an 11-year-old girl — now has an all-star voice cast, including Poehler as the voice of Joy, Lewis Black as the voice of Anger, Mindy Kaling as the voice of Disgust, Phyllis Smith as the voice of Sadness, and Hader as the voice of Fear. It hits theaters June 19, 2015.

Meanwhile, “John Carter” director Andrew Stanton (“Finding Nemo,” “WALL•E”) is returning to the world of animation with Pixar”s previously announced sequel “Finding Dory.” “Nemo” vets Ellen DeGeneres and Albert Brooks will have some new company in the sequel, including Keaton as the voice of Dory”s mom Jenny, Eugene Levy as the voice of Dory”s dad Charlie, and Ty Burrell (“Modern family”) as the voice of a new character named Bailey. “Dory” will swim into theaters November 25, 2015.



The six-minute Pixar short “Party Central” — featuring “Monsters University” alumni Mike and Sulley — was also screened. It will play in theaters before “The Good Dinosaur.”

Pixar chief John Lasseter surprised fans with a screening of the first 10 minutes of the new 30-minute special “Toy Story OF TERROR!,” which will premiere on ABC on October 16.

Walt Disney Animation Studios” “Frozen” shared some never-before-seen film footage, introduced by voice stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad. Chris Buck (“Tarzan”) and “Wreck-It Ralph” co-writer Jennifer Lee directed the film, which will be in theaters November 27.

Paired with “Frozen” will be the highly-anticipated theatrical short “Get A Horse!,” which made its U.S. premiere at the Expo. Featuring archival recordings of Walt Disney himself as the voice of Mickey Mouse, the black-and-white, hand-drawn short was directed by “The Simpsons” vet Lauren MacMullan.

Disneytoon Studios” “Planes: Fire & Rescue” is the upcoming sequel to the new film “Disney’s Planes,” and star Dane Cook joined director Bobs Gannaway on stage, where “Modern Family’s” Julie Bowen was announced as the voice of Lil” Dipper. Some character images, concept art and footage from the film was also shown to fans. It opens July 18, 2014.



The 3D CG-animated film “Big Hero 6” won’t hits theater until November 7, 2014, but director Don Hall (“Winnie the Pooh”) showed off some concept art and a sizzle piece from the film inspired by the Marvel comic.

Slated for sometime in 2016 is the comedy adventure “Zootopia” (working title), in which a sly fox goes on the lam after being framed for a crime he didn”t commit. He soon teams with a police rabbit, when they both learn they’re the targets of a conspiracy. Byron Howard (“Tangled”) is directing from a script by writer Jared Bush.