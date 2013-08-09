Walt Disney Studios’ annual fan-friendly expo D23 is underway in Anaheim, CA, and today the studio unveiled some new details about their upcoming animated slate, including “Frozen,” the just-announced feature “Zootopia,” Pixar’s “Inside Out,” “The Good Dinosaur” and “Finding Dory,” plus a slew of short films and other projects, plus the return of Mickey Mouse.
The three-day event, which runs through Sunday, showcased new footage, concept art and casting announcements. Pixar revealed details — including casting details — for several features, but did not announce any new feature projects.
Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Tom Hiddleston, Neil Patrick Harris and Diane Keaton were among the stars who were revealed to be taking part in the various projects’ voice casts.
The film — which explores what Earth would be like had the dinos never gone extinct — stomps into theaters May 30, 2014.
The studio”s previously announced “Inside Out” — which takes place in the mind of an 11-year-old girl — now has an all-star voice cast, including Poehler as the voice of Joy, Lewis Black as the voice of Anger, Mindy Kaling as the voice of Disgust, Phyllis Smith as the voice of Sadness, and Hader as the voice of Fear. It hits theaters June 19, 2015.
“Nemo” vets Ellen DeGeneres and Albert Brooks will have some new company in the sequel, including Keaton as the voice of Dory”s mom Jenny, Eugene Levy as the voice of Dory”s dad Charlie, and Ty Burrell (“Modern family”) as the voice of a new character named Bailey.
Walt Disney Animation Studios” “Frozen” shared some never-before-seen film footage, introduced by voice stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad. Chris Buck (“Tarzan”) and “Wreck-It Ralph” co-writer Jennifer Lee directed the film, which will be in theaters November 27.
Director Steve Loter revealed plans for Disney Fairies’ next adventure as well, in “Legend of the NeverBeast,” slated for release Spring 2015.
“It”s a fantastic, exciting time for animation at Disney and Pixar,” said Lasseter. “The filmmakers at our three studios are so talented-their films are all so touching and beautiful, but so different. I am truly excited to share these films with everyone.”
D23 continues tomorrow with a presentation about the studio’s upcoming roster of live-action film, including the Tom hanks drama “Saving Mr. Banks,” Brad Bird’s “Tomorrowland,” Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World,” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” but apparently not “Star Wars: Episode VII.”
It’s over. Pixar is finished.
What movie are you referring to?