Disney whips up a deal to purchase Indiana Jones from Paramount

In a move that should be a surprise to absolutely no one, Walt Disney Studios have acquired the rights to any future Indiana Jones movies, while Paramount Pictures will still own the first four movies. This has been pending since Lucasfilm was first purchased by Disney, but the rights to Indiana Jones have been separate and a complicated negotiation. Much like the Marvel deal, Paramount will continue to have a financial stake in any future Indiana Jones films, but as a silent partner.
Right now, Disney’s full attention is obviously focused on “Star Wars Episode VII.” After the amount of money they spent getting hold of the rights in the first place, it could be argued that there is no more important film for the studio to get right in the immediate future. The pressure on JJ Abrams must be enormous, and for Kathleen Kennedy, her future as the president of Lucasfilm Ltd. depends on her ability to manage the assets of the studio in a way that makes Disney feel like they’re squeezing everything out of it that they can.
One thing should be immediately clear: they will make more Indiana Jones movies. No question about it. But what does that mean when Harrison Ford is in his 70s? Well, based on what we’ve been hearing now for the last few months, there will be at least one more bigscreen Indy adventure, and Ford seems to be the one pushing the hardest to make it happen. If sources are correct, this deal came together now because it had to in order to get Ford to sign on to reprise the Han Solo role in the “Star Wars” sequels, something he was not interested in doing at first. How crucial a role is he playing in the “Star Wars” films? Enough that they’re preparing to move a full-sized Millennium Falcon to Pinewood Studios.
So if the Indiana Jones movie is the carrot on the stick to get Ford to play Han Solo again, we should expect a fairly passionate final outing for Indy, right? Because even if they do make another film with him soon-ish, there’s no way they’re going to keep making them. Would Disney put together a deal like this if they only planned to make one film? Not a chance. So you know what that means, right?
That’s correct: reboot. And while I have reached the point where I feel like I should set up a way to just insert the word “reboot” into a news story with a single keystroke to save myself some time, I don’t immediately hate the prospect. Some properties are simply more elastic than others, and Indiana Jones is a character who could support a series of films that show us brand new adventures from his long and dangerous career.
But let’s be clear: only truly deranged and damaged people would take something as rich with potential as Indiana Jones and then just remake the movies that already exist. “Raiders Of The Lost Ark,” “Temple Of Doom,” and “The Last Crusade” should all be considered canon, and if you’re going to make new movies, then do it in a way that works around those films, not that tries to replace them. Because Indy’s adventures all stand alone as he chases various artifacts around the world, you don’t have to just focus on those three points in time. It’s a unique opportunity, and there’s even precedent. After all, Indy has been played by at least five different actors so far, including Ford, at different points in the life of the character.
It’s too early to start seriously talking about who will pick up the hat and the whip because if there’s a Ford film first, we’re looking at something that can’t happen until at least 2018 or 2019. I’ll say this, though… the most out-of-the-box name I’ve seen go by on Twitter so far was “New Girl” star Jake Johnson, and while that sounds batshit crazy at first, there is something about it that I can’ t shake. Indy isn’t just a cookie-cutter action hero, which is why he’s so much fun to watch, and I hope that when they finally get to the point where they’re casting the role, they cast a wide net and they’re not afraid of any idea.
“Star Wars Episode VII” will bring Han Solo back to life in theaters everywhere on December 18, 2015.
Great news. As much as I love Harrison Ford as Indy, I think it’s time to move on and go the James Bond route and recast. I’d like to see Josh Holloway in the jacket and fedora.
Josh Holloway would be a superb Indy, but he’s already well into his forties. Why cast an actor who will age out of the role after one or two films?
I’m very much in favor of going the bond route. Will this survive the crazy franchise oriented “go big” on effects era? Who knows, but as long as its cast well and as Drew pointed out, is respectful to canon, well then…lets do this thing.
Holloway is only 44 and Ford was 46 during Last Crusade, so I think he’d be able to squeeze a trilogy out by age 50 and beyond. I’m convinced Cruise, Denzel and Diesel made a deal with Lucifer because they haven’t aged a day in the last decade and they’re still holding up into their mid-40s/50s…
I’m not familiar with Jake Johnson but I checked out his IMDB page and yikes, I can see that as well.
And I agree… don’t remake Raiders, Temple, or Crusade.
No, it makes the butler Mickey Mouse. Harrison’s a Scottish Lord.
At this point, I think the ship has sailed on Harrison Ford anchoring a full-on action movie again, but I’d like to see him involved in framing sequences, like in Young Indiana Jones.
Man… Paramount… what happened to you???
Watch them reboot Last Crusade and have Ford play the Connery (Indy’s dad) role.
Would a younger Indy mean a series of movies set in the 1920s and earlier? “Indiana Jones and the Curse of Rasputin”?
There were a series of excellent Rob MacGregor novels published in the early 90’s that featured Indy in the early 1920s fresh out of college. I’m sure there are hundreds of young actors who would KILL to play Indy in a series of new films.
I’ve said for a long time, there’s a gap between The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and The Temple of Doom where he studies under Ravenwood (and presumably has a lot of adventures), falls in love with Marion, and develops his rivalry with Belloq that could make a pretty great series of movies.
Did you and Alan intentionally start off each of your most recent articles the same way on purpose?
I’m not against a rebooted Indy. Not in the slightest. I’d like to keep in the 30s though.
Okay… I just had maybe a crazy, maybe an insane, but maybe a brilliant idea:
An Indiana Jones film made by… PIXAR.
Imagine the wonder and awe Lasseter’s crew could create with a more mature PG-13-rated, yet still animated Indiana Jones film.
And this would be a perfect way to keep Harrison Ford playing Indy, well, until he doesn’t want to… or can’t, for whatever reason.
I’ve always thought Chris Pine would make an excellent Nazi-era Indiana Jones when that movie inevitable happens, but he’s probably unavailable, right?
I can’t say for sure whether the guy who threw out the name Jake Johnson is a genius or a crazy person, but at the moment I’m leaning very strongly towards genius…
Indy 4 left me never wanting to see another Indiana Jones movie. Sometimes things run their course.
So does this mean that Disney could get any writer they wanted, like say, I don’t know, Frank Darabont, and George Lucas has no say in the story or final approval? Could they get Spielberg to direct? Would he if Lucas isn’t involved?
Fair enough, but to the other point, can Disney get ANY writer? Does Lucas have any input or is it like the Star Wars deal?
I actually love the idea of Johnson playing Indy.
If I had to guess I think they will try to do at least one more movie with Ford donning the fedora. The question is will Spielberg and Lucas be involved at all? Lucas was usually the one who came up with the story ideas for the movies and last we heard he had a “germ of an idea” for a 5th film. Spielberg has been unusually quiet lately since pulling out of American Sniper and indefinitely postponing Robopocalypse. Maybe he’s just enjoying his fancy yacht too much but I have a hard time believing Ford would do another Indy film without his involvement.
As for replacement actors. A few that came to mind:
Josh Duhmael
James Marsden
Liam Hemsworth.
As someone has already mentioned, where’s Spielberg in all this? His name is just as important to the franchise as Ford’s is. Spielberg is the one who found the right tone for this series and craft it into what it is.
Yes we can all agree that Crystal Skulls was a major misfire on a number of levels, but I’d still like to know who they think could really bring this series to a new generation of kids. I’d hate for it to go the way of other action films and become reliant on handheld camerawork or overt use of CGI (one of the biggest sins of Skulls).
Hopefully, if it’s inevitable that the series will be continued when Ford and Spielberg have finished with it, the people making it will at least always try to remember what people loved about Indy. The old fashioned elements of his adventures, the pulp and silliness, the clever and exciting action sequences. I don’t want someone to imitate Spielberg at all times, but there are elements that I think have to be there for the films to really work.
Any suggestions?
To me, Indy is all about the snark. Pretty boys are a dime a dozen, but if they can’t whip it… Jake Johnson doesn’t have that edge that makes Indy so punchy. Any reboot will live or die by it’s casting, and Ford will leave a mighty big hat to fill. All I can say is, good luck with that!
Never heard of Jake Johnson either but quickly googled him.
Jake Johnson = YES! Can totally see it.
I don’t want the new Indy to be a young pretty boy. Rather see someone like Josh Brolin.