Disney XD unleashes action-packed ‘Star Wars Rebels’ trailer

(CBR) May the Fourth be with you! In honor of Star Wars Day, the folks at Lucasfilm have unleashed a new trailer for “Star Wars Rebels,” the animated television show set to air on Disney XD this fall.

If you”d like to catch it when it airs on TV, you can watch it on Disney XD during the premiere of “LEGO”s Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles” at 7 p.m. ET/PT tonight. There”s also a 30-second version that features mostly the same footage, with a few different clips mixed in for variety:

“Star Wars Rebels” will debut in the fall with an hour-long special on Disney Channel before moving to its regular home on Disney XD. Here”s the show”s official synopsis: