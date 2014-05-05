Disney XD unleashes action-packed ‘Star Wars Rebels’ trailer

(CBR) May the Fourth be with you! In honor of Star Wars Day, the folks at Lucasfilm have unleashed a new trailer for “Star Wars Rebels,” the animated television show set to air on Disney XD this fall.
If you”d like to catch it when it airs on TV, you can watch it on Disney XD during the premiere of “LEGO”s Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles” at 7 p.m. ET/PT tonight. There”s also a 30-second version that features mostly the same footage, with a few different clips mixed in for variety:
“Star Wars Rebels” will debut in the fall with an hour-long special on Disney Channel before moving to its regular home on Disney XD. Here”s the show”s official synopsis:
“Star Wars Rebels” continues the epic tradition of the legendary Star Wars saga with all-new exciting, action-packed adventures. It is a dark time in the galaxy, as the evil Galactic Empire tightens its grip of power from world to world. As the series begins, Imperial forces have occupied a remote planet, ruling with an iron fist and ruining the lives of its people. The clever and motley crew of the starship Ghost is amongst a select few who are brave enough to stand against the Empire. Together, this ragtag group will face threatening new villains, encounter colorful adversaries, embark on thrilling adventures and become heroes with the power to ignite a rebellion.
