Disney’s ‘Big Hero 6′ and ‘Tomorrowland’ headed to New York Comic Con

(CBR) Virtually absent from Comic-Con International, Walt Disney Studios has announced it will appear Thursday, Oct. 9, at New York Comic Con to promote the animated “Big Hero 6” and director Brad Bird”s “Tomorrowland.”

Directors Don Hall and Chris Williams, producer Roy Conli and special guests are set to offer an exclusive look at Walt Disney Animation Studios' “Big Hero 6,” inspired by the Marvel comics of the same name

Bird, producer Damon Lindelof and (again) special guests will also be on hand to offer an exclusive first look at the mysterious “Tomorrowland,” which stars George Clooney as a jaded former boy genius who joins an enthusiastic teen (Britt Robertson) on a dangerous mission to discover the secrets of “Tomorrowland.”

Opening Nov. 7, “Big Hero 6” features the voices of Maya Rudolph, James Cromwell, Damon Wayans Jr., T.J. Miller, Alan Tudyk, Jamie Chung, Genesis Rodriguez, Daniel Henney, Ryan Potter and Scott Adsit.

Premiering May 22, 2015, “Tomorrowland” also stars Hugh Laurie, Raffey Cassidy, Tim McGraw, Judy Greer, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key and Thomas Robinson.

New York Comic Con will be held Oct. 9-12 at the Javits Center in New York City.