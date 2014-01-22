Disney’s ‘Frozen’ rocks a 25-language music video for ‘Let It Go’

One of the most foregone conclusions of this year’s Oscar race, probably right up there with Best Visual Effects going to “Gravity,” is the Best Original Song Oscar going to “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” But maybe Disney doesn’t think it’s so in the bag, as a music video for the song featuring 25 languages just hit the web.
Check it out below. Your move, “Alone Yet Not Alone.”
Are these definitely different singers? They sound so similar.
I would assume Menzel did all of it.
Or maybe not.
They are different singers for the most part. For one, I know the Dutch actress Willemijn Verkaik provides the voice for both the Dutch and German versions (she had originated the role of Elphaba in the first German production of Wicked, which of course Menzel starred in on Broadway.) I’m curious if they mainly looked to international productions of Wicked to find the vocalists for these translations; it would save time on casting and ensure a similar vocal performance to Menzel.
The Italian part is sung by Italian actress/singer Serena Autieri, but if I had not already listened to the Italian version and therefore recognized her voice I would have said Menzel sang it… they do sound so damn familiar!
Anyway nice video… but watch out for U2!
Well, the Catalan and Castillian Spanish singer is the same. She did an awful job singing the song, pretty lame compared to Idina’s version. The spanish singer, called Gisela, got the part because she’s a bit famous (she got out of one of those talent showa).
No its really good and she isn’t a wellknown singer and also she did a great work what happens its that you feel that there is something weird because the accent
I guess is less than 25 languages. Latin American Spanish and Castilian Spanish are the same language, different accents, just like Australian English, American English and British English. Same language, different accents.
I wouldn’t bet against Mandela and Bono, not this year.
Lovely! Too bad we don’t have an official Filipino version (there are localized covers online though)
The brief Japanese portion of the song sounded absolutely gorgeous.