Disney’s ‘Frozen’ rocks a 25-language music video for ‘Let It Go’

#Frozen
01.22.14 5 years ago 11 Comments

One of the most foregone conclusions of this year’s Oscar race, probably right up there with Best Visual Effects going to “Gravity,” is the Best Original Song Oscar going to “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” But maybe Disney doesn’t think it’s so in the bag, as a music video for the song featuring 25 languages just hit the web.

Check it out below. Your move, “Alone Yet Not Alone.”

