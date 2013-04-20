Dita von Teese takes it off in new 30 Seconds to Mars video: Watch

04.20.13 5 years ago

30 Seconds to Mars’ frontman Jared Leto is making some kind of statement with the spicy new video for their single “Up in the Air” from the band’s forthcoming album “Love, Lust, Faith + Dreams.” It’s the sort of expensive-looking, high-concept video that bands used to make twenty years ago, only with no real concept other than “stuff that looks cool.”

In the video, Leto and his bandmates are joined by zebras, drugs, hula hoops, lions, paint fighters, switchblade sisters, and more for eight-and-a-half endless minutes. It also features credited appearances from Olympic sensation McKayla Maroney, artist Damien Hirst, author Neill Strauss, and burlesque queen Dita von Teese, who can be seen seductively riding a pink mechanical bull. 

Leto (whose abs look terrific) directed the video under the pseudonym Bartholomew Cubbins, as in the Dr. Seuss protagonist. Cute.

What does it all mean? We have no idea, but it comes with a seizure warning, so be advised. 

Watch it here:

 “Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams” will be released May 21.

Around The Web

TAGS30 seconds to marsDITA VON TEESEJARED LETOUP IN THE AIR

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP