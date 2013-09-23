‘Divergent’: Shailene Woodley and Theo James show off their tattoos in new posters

Shailene Woodley and Theo James want you to ogle their new tattoos.
Tris (Woodley) and Four (James) are put under the spotlight in a pair of brand-new posters for “Divergent,” Lionsgate’s forthcoming adaptation of the dystopic young-adult novel by Veronica Roth. Set in a post-apocalyptic future in which human beings are placed into a number of distinct “factions,” the story centers on Tris Prior, a young woman grappling with the discovery that she is a “Divergent” – and that all individuals of her kind have been targeted for elimination in a sinister plot.
Check out the posters below and let us know what you think.
“Divergent” is slated for release on March 21, 2014.
Bombs away…
Theo James… You are ADORABLE!!
Ok that was from gracelyn. You are my fav character in the movie. And plus ur tattoo is awesome, do you still have it. And plus u are reallllllllllyyyyyyyyy hott!!!!!!!!!