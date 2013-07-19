‘Divergent’s’ Shailene Woodley discusses exit from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Mary Jane Watson is gone from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, despite the fact that actress Shailene Woodley was cast in the role and filmed multiple scenes for Sony”s superhero sequel. Director Marc Webb explained that MJ from the film “to streamline the story and focus on Peter and Gwen and their relationship.” According to a new interview, Woodley is more than satisfied by that logic.

“She was only going to be in four scenes,” she tells Empire. “I think it”s really incredibly smart that she”s not in it, looking back at it now, because they”re introducing so many characters and MJ is such a vital character that it makes sense to hold off for future movies to introduce her.”

Rumor has it that Woodley won”t play Mary Jane at all now, with the role recast in a future Spider-Man movie. Even if we never see her take on the character, Woodley at least got to speak Mary Jane”s famous line, “Face it, tiger, you just hit the jackpot.”

“I did say it,” she laughed.

Opening May 4, 2014, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti, Colm Feore and Sally Field. Webb, Garfield, Foxx and DeHaan will appear today at Sony”s Hall H Presentation at Comic-Con International in San Diego.