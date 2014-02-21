Update: LeBron James says he’s not attached to ‘Space Jam 2’?

Update (11:38 PM PST): Not so fast? Respected ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst says LeBron James tells him the reports of him being attached to a new “Space Jam” are untrue. Did the train get ahead of the horse here or did King James already change his mind?

Well it was fun while it lasted. LeBron sources refute Deadline report, there’s no Space Jam 2 or Warner Bros. project in works – Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 22, 2014

Original post (7:44 PM PST): Michael Jordan wasn’t afraid of sequels on the basketball court. Arguably the greatest player of all time, Jordan returned to the Chicago Bulls after his first “retirement” and then un-retired at a much older age to play for the Washington Wizards. And there are those five championships he won after his first (those have to count as sequels right?). On the other hand, the one thing Jordan didn’t do was make a follow up to his sole box office smash, “Space Jam.”

An unorthodox mix of Warner Bros.’s animated Looney Toons characters and the biggest basketball star in the world, “Space Jam” was a pop culture “moment” that grossed $230 million worldwide in 1996 (and that doesn’t even count the millions from home video and DVD which was almost at its height). Not only was it a cash cow for the WB, but it helped make Jordan an even bigger star to young kids around the globe than he had been prevously (and it was another global marketing pitch for the NBA). But, despite rumors to the contrary, a second adventure never happened. Flash forward almost 20 years and it appears “Space Jam 2” is finally about to take flight. This time around, however, Jordan won’t be the star. Instead, his successor to “the greatest ever” argument, LeBron James, is looking to make his mark on the big screen.

Deadline reports producer Charlie Ebersol is developing the sequel for Warner Bros. with James attached to star. Willie Ebersol, his brother, is writing the screenplay. If Charlie and Willie’s last name sounds familiar it’s because both men are the son of former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol.

Fans of James or the first “Space Jam” will need to be a bit patient, however. The four-time MVP and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist is already booked to shoot “Ballers” this summer alongside rising movie superstar Kevin Hart. Of course, if he decides to opt out of his contract with the Heat in the offseason and sign with the Lakers or maneuver a trade to the Clippers he could easily shoot during some of his off days in Hollywood (sorry Heat fans, it’s the truth).

While Jordan is long retired, R. Kelly who sang the film’s signature song “I Believe I Can Fly” and is still bumpin’ n’ grindin’ all these years later. Can we say remake?

