Do you care that Teresa of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ pleaded guilty?

Well, it finally happened. After reports that Teresa and Joe Giudice could face years (if not decades) of jail time for concealing income and lying during bankruptcy proceedings, the couple we love to hate on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has pleaded guilty to an assortment of the bad deeds with which they've been charged (but far fewer than the 40 counts originally laid down). The couple will be sentenced July 8.
Some people are wondering what impact this will have on the survival of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Since the show is already filming season 6 (and, most notably, the Giudices are part of it), it might not have much impact at all. Though federal sentencing guidelines indicate Joe faces 37 to 46 months in prison and Teresa 21 to 27 months, the buzz is that Teresa will get probation (meaning she will be available for the rest of the season and any that come afterward), while Joe may not face the maximum (and definitely won't be deported to Italy). Not great, but hardly the worst possible scenario.
If nothing else, the Giudice drama has the potential to add a new dimension to a show that's become increasingly flat. The real question is whether or not fans will want to watch.
I suspect that when the show returns ratings will be through the roof, at least initially. If a more sympathetic character had submitted a guilty plea for shady dealings (not that there are too many of those on this show), it might have been the nail in the coffin after five seasons. The bickering between Teresa and Melissa Gorga has gotten old, Caroline Manzo seems to want to step back from the fighting, and Kathy Wakile is too busy making cannolis to care. It seems horrible to say it, but this dramatic setback for Teresa may be the best thing for the show, if not for her personally.
The guilty pleas also aren't likely to change how most people see the Giudices. Let's face it — thought Teresa and Joe have their loyal defenders, most fans of the show don't think much of Teresa, to say the least. As the “character” at the heart of almost every dust up, she's been portrayed as the villain since the show began.
The guilty pleas seem to fit squarely with what some viewers think of the Giudices, though it could be argued (and likely will be by their lawyers) that pleading guilty was the only reasonable option they had. Though initially the pair said they would never consider anything but a not guilty plea, it was likely hard to hold that stance in the face of 40 counts — and the reality that the Feds had huge amounts of filmed evidence to poke holes in some of the Giudice's bankruptcy claims.
The legacy of this debacle could be one we won't see, at least not on our televisions. Men and women who choose to get involved in any reality show, especially ones that focus on wealth and luxury, may hesitate before they sign up. There was plenty of talk that the Feds wanted to make a high profile example of the Giudices in part because they're public figures — and all of that footage can and would (and possibly will) be used against them. Anyone who signs up for a Bravo show from now on will likely be careful about what they show the cameras and even more careful about their legal dealings.
Whether or not the Giudices were singled out, 2014 is going to be a tough year for the couple and their four daughters. But it's not hard to imagine that some Bravo executives are quietly celebrating what's sure to be a ratings win.
Will you watch season six? Do you think Teresa and Joe should go to jail? Were you surprised by the guilty pleas?
Do the crime you must do the time!! YES JAIL anything less is UNACCEPTABLE.
You do the crime, you should do the time nomatter who you are.
I only care enough to hope they both get the maximum sentencing. Lets all hope the judge does the right thing and puts these two scum bags in Jail for as long as possible.
I hope that both of them are punished to the fullest extent of the law. The only ones in this whole mess that i feel sorry for are their 4 daughters. I hate to see children separated from their parents but in this case it may be the best thing for these girls. They are shown on the show as being well down the path of over indulgence and rabid materialism. I am sure there are relatives that would do a better job of raising these girls to be productive young women instead of greedy, vapid, spoiled brats. The fact that the Giudices flaunted all of their”wealth” on TV while protesting the fact that they were criminals is reason enough to throw the book at both of them.
WTF! These two scumbags bilked people/companies out of more $5,000,000.00 and all you worry about is some lame television show. I hope they both get jail time and he gets deported to the country where he holds citizenship.
This is an entertainment site, so that’s our focus. Business magazines and websites will likely address this issue.
They don’t deserve it. People in government should be burned at the stake.
I don’t think Teresa is the sharpest tool in the box, but I do think she has a good heart. Joe, not so much. Throwing her in jail isn’t going to do anyone any good. Think of the children!
I think she should be committed to a mental institution, she is obviously mentally unstable, poor thing. She is making millions for Bravo, but in the process is destroying her life, her children and everyone around her, what a cost??????
Personally I don’t like how she portrays on TV, a nasty piece of work, without a brain. Good TV though here in the UK but baffling to realise that people like her and the cast exist, especially in the USA! Did any of these women have an education? We do have poor people without education in the UK that would be their counterparts, but usually wealthier people have a certain intelligence and intellect, very weird that money in the USA beats intelligence:)
They deserve to go to Prison, they knew what they were doing was wrong, they just never thought they would get caught, however, I do feel so bad for their 4 daughter’s. Teresa and Joe are scumbags, and they deserve what they get!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ken this am so glad everyone on here are perfect folk wanting other folk to go to jail yes she done wrong but hay Ho get her to work looking after the elderly doing gardens ect that would sort her out more no taking a mum Away from her kids but use are perfect RIGHT
Good catholic family!!
Do not forget they have nannies etc and she only flogs her book on the back of Bravo.
We all can see who the cook was on this show.
I will not watch this fake show again.
i was sooo hoping joe and teresa both would be deported! 2 down….millions more to deport! anybody with me? dont worry about the PC effect, thats how we got here with are country! letting in any rift raff not to mention all the rift raff illegals!!! c’mon people lets get are country back!! ok if you or a relative was here in 1900 we’ll take ya otherwise go do your own country! you all wanted to come here, after all the wars and hard work is done!!! and nobody knows heartacke an hard work if you’re not the 1 doing it if your just looking