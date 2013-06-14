Watch: Do you have Bitchy Resting Face?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bitchy Resting Face: it’s a medical condition on par with Chronic Eye Roll Disorder and Permanently Up Middle Finger. It isn’t treatable except by ski mask, but you can certainly become better informed so that you might be an ally to those who suffer from it. Or you can skip this PSA and continue to complain about those assholes who always seem to be in a shitty mood over endless brunches.

This video comes courtesy of the comedy group Broken People, who have done a great service to us all, whether our faces show it or now.