‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Copper’ set ratings records for BBC America

BBC America’s new fall lineup is off to a strong start, as warhorse “Doctor Who” and rookie show “Copper” earned record ratings for the network.

The latest season of the sic-fi hit “Doctor Who” premiered on Saturday, September 1 as the channel’s highest-rated, most-watched telecast ever, scoring 1.5 million viewers and 723,000 in the coveted adults 25-54 range.

Likewise BBC America”s first original series “Copper,” which just aired its third episode, continues to be BBC America’s highest rated drama ever. The show’s August 19 premiere delivered 1.8 million total viewers and 859,000 among A25-54 in Live+7 Day.

“The one-two punch of our returning hit series ‘Doctor Who’ and our first original drama ‘Copper’ combined to set a new weekend ratings record and deliver our most watched telecasts in our history” says BBC America’s Perry Simon in a press release. “Taken together with our most-ever Emmy nominations and our increased distribution, it feels like BBC America is clearly a network on the move.”

“Doctor Who” airs Saturday at 9 p.m., while “Copper” follows on Sundays at 10 p.m.