‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Fringe,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ lead Comic-Con Sunday TV line-up

The last day of Comic-Con is always on the slow side — which is exactly how you want it after three consecutive days of madness. But you can still count on a couple of high profile TV panels to keep things interesting.

“Supernatural,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “Doctor Who” are becoming Sunday regulars, and they’re all back this year.

“Fringe” gets a Comic-Con swan song as it heads into its final season and “Buffy” fans have a chance to celebrate a milestone for the character. And Seth MacFarlane has one more series to talk about too.

Check out the TV highlights for Sunday, July 15 at Comic-Con 2012:

Fringe

10:00-11:00

Hall H

Who: Stars Anna Torv, Josh Jackson, Lance Reddick, Blair Brown, Jasika Nicole and John Noble; executive producer J. H. Wyman

Lowdown: This “farewell” panel celebrates the “fifth and final season” of the remarkably indestructable sci-fi series. An exclusive video presentation is on the bill, and maybe some hints as to how the show will say goodbye to Olivia, Peter and Walt.

Supernatural

11:15-12:15

Hall H

Who: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Jim Beaver and Mark A. Sheppard; producers Jeremy Carver and Ben Edlund

Lowdown: The CW’s longrunning series returns to the Con to preview their eighth season and host a panel of the usual shenanigans. Expect to see special features from the season seven DVD, enjoy spirited celebration of the show’s move from Fridays to Wednesdays and probably hear at least one Wincest joke (or two).

Doctor Who

12:30-1:30

Hall H

Who: Stars Matt Smith, Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill; executive producer Steven Moffat and Caroline Skinner

Lowdown: Saying goodbye to “Fringe” is one thing, but saying goodbye to the Ponds? This could be the saddest Comic-Con panel of all time. As the Doctor’s popularity grows in America, his Comic-Con presence has been growing right along with it and this year promises all three stars (Arthur Darvill didn’t make it last year) and the key producers. They also plan to screen some new footage. But would they dare invite new companion Jenna-Louise Coleman to join the party with the Ponds sitting right there?

The Cleveland Show

1:45-2:45

Hall H

Who: Seth MacFarlane, Mike Henry, Kevin Michael Richardson, Reagan Gomez, and Rich Appel

Lowdown: Seth MacFarlane has so many shows they won’t fit into a single day at Comic-Con. So “Cleveland” goes Sunday (after “Family Guy” and “American Dad” on Saturday), and fans will be treated to the debut of season four premiere “Menace II Secret Society.”

Buffy Turns 20: Celebrating 20 Years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

2:15-3:15

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Who: Kristy Swanson, Nicholas Brendon, Clare Kramer, Dark Horse editor Scott Allie, writer/producer Jane Espenson, illustrator Georges Jentry, “a surprise guest or two”

Lowdown: This celebration of the Buffy Summers legacy unites key players from the TV series, the original feature film and the ongoing comics. It’s a weird mix but the real question: Could Buffy mastermind Joss Whedon be one of those “surprise guests”? His “Firefly” reunion panel is on Friday, but would he really sit out a “Buffy” bash?

Sons of Anarchy

2:45-3:45

Hall H

Who: Kurt Sutter, Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, Maggie Siff, Kim Coates, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst, and Dayton Callie

Lowdown: FX’s badass bikers make their annual trek to Comic-Con to rev up fans for season five. Also, Kurt Sutter’s probably gonna “work blue,” and take shots at TV critics, Emmy voters, “Glee” or any combination of the three.

Look for complete hall-to-hall coverage of Comic-Con 2012 from the entire HitFix team beginning Wednesday, July 11-Sunday, July 15.