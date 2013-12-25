‘Doctor Who’ recap: What did you think of Matt Smith’s send-off?

In many ways, Matt Smith’s final episode of “Doctor Who” seemed an apt reflection of the actor’s particular take on the character. The show was strikingly poignant, charming, a little sexy and yet sometimes bordered on frantic. Maybe too frantic; by the end, the show was playing so fast and loose with mythology it felt as if Steven Moffat was trying to pull a fast one on all of us.
Of course, a lot of “rules” had to be addressed (and broken), plus homages need to be made to Eleven, plus there was that Christmas theme that had to be wedged in (though I loved that Easter Island joke, didn’t you?). Most of it was smart, some of it was just smart-assed. While I’m going to withhold judgment on some twists until I can watch the episode again (no one thought to just ask the Time Lords nicely for a hand for hundreds and hundreds of years?), I think it’s safe to say that Moffat and company just decided, eh, we’re boxed into a corner since some dummy tossed in limited regeneration back in the friggin’ olden days, so, well, Time Lords, wooga booga, look over there! Maybe there will be a more detailed or convincing explanation later in the show, but, since this was the last episode for Smith, I think everyone’s willing to let it pass. There was so much more to focus on, after all.
Smith definitely got a whiz banger of a goodbye, of course, one that pulled our heartstrings (Jenna Coleman could not be a better foil for this) and gave them a chance to swap jokey repartee. Really, at the beginning of the episode, it seemed as if we were headed for a light, wacky show that somehow zapped in Peter Capaldi for no particular reason. I was reminded of some of the Billie Piper episodes, when Rose seemed stuck on more real world problems than big picture space travel; I would have expected her to need help cooking a turkey more so than Clara. I couldn’t see how we could possibly switch from such a featherweight tone to more serious issues, but with just one word — Gallifrey — the show somehow managed to do just that.
The Siege of Trenzalore wasn’t entirely successful from a storytelling perspective — I think, even with over an hour to fill, it was just too much to squeeze in along with everything else — but watching Smith galavanting in Christmas, far from his Tardis and Clara and (for a while) his usual time-tripping adventures, was nice for us as an audience and for Smith as an actor. Given that he followed in pretty exceptional footsteps (a lot of people, myself included, are still a little sad that David Tennant isn’t the Doctor anymore, even with “Broadchurch” to make up for it), Smith managed to put his own unique spin on the character and make him his own. Part of the fun in watching this episode was being reminded of all that we’ve been through with Eleven — the Silence, Cybermen, Weeping Angels, Amelia Pond — and also seeing the story moved forward. It did get a little confusing, unfortunately, and after a certain point I just had to pause the television to clear my head.
Sidebar: Was anyone else shocked that Karen Gillan showed up for that brief cameo, especially after we missed her in “The Day of the Doctor”? I’m assuming that was not some fancy editing of old footage, right? If so, that’s such a testament to her respect for Smith — and, more importantly, she wasn’t bringing back the character for any reason. The only thing that could have made this better would have been some reason to have River Song stop by his daydream. Or, you know, Rory.
I’m sorry we won’t be getting to see more of Smith with Orla Brady (Tasha Lem), as that relationship looked awfully nuanced and interesting. But, even with a Dalek in her, she’s not really dead yet — and I, for one, wouldn’t mind seeing her going toe-to-toe with Capaldi.
There was a lot to like in this final farewell (and this very, very short hello to Capaldi), and there was some to groan about, too. But I think it was a more than decent send-off for Smith, who managed not to make some of the more sentimental moments sappy (Though he had many, many lines of dialogue along these lines, I still loved, “It all disappears, doesn’t it? Everything you are, gone in a moment, like breath on a mirror.”). I’m sorry to see Smith go, but I’m awfully interested to see what Capaldi does with the part. I guess that’s all anyone could hope for, isn’t it?
What did you think of “The Time of the Doctor”?
I kept seeing the Twitterverse claim they were in tears – just minutes in – and while it was fun, my household felt letdown after the farewell Tenant got. We rewatched it and The 11th Hour yesterday, so my kids who see Smith as “their” doctor, didn’t quite feel the same impact. But they still enjoyed.
The BBCAmerica commercial breaks, though, were just AWFUL in timing.
Definitely doesn’t hold a candle to the farewell Tenant got, true. And so right about the ad breaks — really awkward.
300 years and no one even TRIES to evacuate, or develop the tech to evacuate, the town (cuz like so many Star Trek episodes, this was a one-town planet)?
Also kids are left to wander willy nilly while aliens are shooting up the place and Weeping Angels are crawling about?
The episode took shortcuts to the emotions it wanted us to feel–and that I wanted to feel, but kept having trouble leaping over huge plot holes, blocking me from suspending disbelief.
Or, once he gets the TARDIS back, why not just load everybody up inside and head out for somewhere else?
Absolutely dead on, Ken. It’s very, very hard for me to ding a show that slights scifi plotting for emotional beats (it’s so often the reverse), but in this case, I have to concede it felt like we got a multitude of Shakespearean-esque pondering from the Doctor while skimming through big logistical issues. I felt like we had an entire planet of red shirts.
I loved it, but I completely dig Moffat’s brand of DOCTOR WHO storytelling and I was never once confused.
Interesting, The Time of the Doctor is basically the antithesis of The End of Time, from how the stories play out right down to the actual regeneration. In the same way that TEoT is essentially Russell T. Davies boiled down into one story, so to is TTotD with Steven Moffat.
That was really Karen and not used footage. Her and Matt were playing a losing game of who’s wig is worse since they both went bald for film roles.
At least they worked it into the story for Matt, I guess. But yeah, bad wigs.
They have been playing loose with the regeneration rules for a long while! The Master was given a new set of regenerations during the Time War, so I figured the same would happen. You don’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg( or TARDIS!)
Ha! So true!
Quite the let down from the amazing anniversary special. The christmas special was kind of a mess. The last few minutes, back in the Tardis were great. Everything leading up to it was rushed and muddled. I knew Moffat enough to not really expect clear answers to some of the things he had set up (man, Moff sure loves to tell and not show with exposition info dumps that aren’t really satisfying).
I think they did put all their energy into the anniversary special, true. Some of this felt like it was material for Smith’s reel as opposed to a proper send-off. The pacing was very uneven. I appreciated the fact Moffat did at least try to address questions the fans have had for a long time (even when it was done poorly), though.
my mouth dropped to the floor when Karen Gillan appeared…
All the emotional aspects of the episode worked well for me, but boy… this regeneration mess was horrible.
How convenient, that the Doctor himself didn’t notice the end of his cycle before this episode. I guess we’re supposed to forget about the visible regeneration energy in “The Impossible Astronaut”, the Doctor asking about it in “Let’s Kill Hitler”, the Chen-7 plague in “The Girl Who Waited”, River’s hand in “The Angels Take Manhattan”, and the regeneration threat to the C-Doctor in “Nightmare In Silver”. Weak writing, Moffat, really weak.
Too bad, especially since I was looking forward to Capaldi’s Doctor raging against his looming death.
It does suggest we’re not going as dark as I thought we were going to go with Capaldi — I mean, wasn’t that the point of getting Capaldi?
Just because the Doctor knew he was out of regenerations doesn’t mean the universe did. If he’d died flat-out in The Impossible Astronaut the Silence never would have believed it, hence he had the Tesselecta fake an aborted regeneration. He doesn’t seem all phased in Let’s Kill Hitler when he’s told “Regeneration disabled” (which is about him, not the poison itself), and River flipping out at him for wasting regeneration energy in The Angels Take Manhattan makes perfect sense when he has little left.
(And again, threatening the Cyber-Doctor with regeneration… so what? What’s he supposed to say, “I’m out of regenerations, you win!”?)
But the Universe did know. The Daleks did (“The rules of regeneration are known. You have expended all your lives.”) and so the Silence would have known as well.
This is just another case of Moffat trying to put something in the story when it clearly contradicts previous events (like River later claiming to have been acting when she met Amy in “The Time Of Angels”).
Still, the retconning isn’t my biggest problem here. I’m just really disappointed that Moffat wasted such an epic storyline. The dread of the Doctor’s final regeneration has been set up for 37 years, and now instead of a huge plot and character arc for Twelve we get 20 minutes to make Matt Smith’s farewell a tiny bit more noteworthy?
What epic plotline? The Doctor being worried that he’s on his last life and going to die? We just did that in series six.
other then the doctor not maybe for once thinking to just load every one he could in the tardis and run and try and change it so his fate at trenalor does not happen . found the episode though rushed at times. with the time lords returning acuttly poetic way to send off matt. espically when she comes back and finds him ageing and he tells her he has reached the last regeneration he is allowed. yet even dieing willing to fight on. plus wish river song could have snuck in for a little goodbye for matt
I am with you 100%, Liane! And yet…I do love the Doctor in all his forms. As someone noted below, I also love Moffatt’s storytelling, his nice mixture of sentimentality and brutal honesty, his lack of fear of killing off characters and “playing loose” as you say with the rules. One of the things I love most about Smith was his ability to deliver those sweet philosophical moments without feeling emotionally manipulative. Throughout his reign he really conveyed the sense that he HAD lived many lifetimes and seen many many loved ones die. I wonder about Capaldi but then, I thought that about Tennant and then Smith, and each one of them I adored. The Doctor is back and that’s all that really matters.
Leigh
I can’t decide how I feel about this episode. I’m fairly new to the series (but I’ve watched it all, just marathon-style), so I’ve only been with Smith since this past May. But I took him on quickly as *my* Doctor (though I didn’t quite know how I’d get over Tennant). It was surprising to me, though. Eleven just died? No epic anything? He just got old?
But I liked it, and died myself when Amy showed up, even though *wigs*. I just don’t really understand why the whole episode wasn’t about knowing about the Doctor’s impending death and seeking a new regeneration cycle? That’s worthy of an episode, for sure. It shouldn’t have just been an afterthought because Clara asked nicely.
I agree — after a very strong anniversary episode, this didn’t quite measure up (though I did enjoy it). Asking nicely just seemed too easy a fix.
The quality of the show just fell. The stories weren’t as clever and Amy was a self-centered bitch. Tried to watch most of the episodes but just gave up. I look forward in hope to the new season but I think the real problem is the producer. Moffet has Muffed it.
You should have finished watching til Rory and Amy left the show. It may have changed your mind about her. As for the rest of your comment, you’re right on target.
After coming off of the grand story of “The Day of the Doctor,” I felt totally let down. I was an hour and some odd minutes into “The Time of the Doctor” wondering when the good stuff was about to begin….