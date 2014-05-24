‘Doctor Who’ season 8 teaser shows Peter Capaldi in the TARDIS

The new teaser (tweeted by the BBC yesterday; see below) for Peter Capaldi's debut as the latest incarnation of the Time Lord with the mostest in “Doctor Who” shows us a few things. One, new episodes will debut in August (both in the U.S. and the U.K.). Two, Capaldi looks fab as the good Doctor, even in silhouette.

Will you be watching?

And there's that Tweet from the BBC. Expect more, soon.

BREAKING NEWS! The new series of #DoctorWho starts August, 2014! pic.twitter.com/OZN1NxGp4w – Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) May 23, 2014

