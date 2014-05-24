‘Doctor Who’ season 8 teaser shows Peter Capaldi in the TARDIS

#Doctor Who
05.24.14 4 years ago

The new teaser (tweeted by the BBC yesterday; see below) for Peter Capaldi's debut as the latest incarnation of the Time Lord with the mostest in “Doctor Who” shows us a few things. One, new episodes will debut in August (both in the U.S. and the U.K.). Two, Capaldi looks fab as the good Doctor, even in silhouette. 

Will you be watching? 

And there's that Tweet from the BBC. Expect more, soon. 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who
TAGSDOCTOR WHO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP