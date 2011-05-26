Does Adele make it three in a row on the Billboard Hot 100?

Adele continues her reign atop both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 singles as “Rolling in the Deep” stays at No. 1 for the third week. Amazingly, the song is still gaining steam at radio.

It”s also a great week for LMFAO, whose “Party Rock Anthem,” one of the contenders for song of the summer, soars 20-9. The Los Angeles duo”s tune, featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock,” already spent four weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. Lupe Fiasco”s “The Show Goes On” also ascends into the Top 10, rising 12-9. The move has been slow, but steady: the 21 weeks “Show” has needed to reach the top 10 is the longest climb since Kings of Leon”s “Use Somebody” in August 2009, according to Billboard.

Surveying the rest of the Hot 100, Katy Perry”s “E.T.” continues its residence at No. 3, “Give Me Everything,” the first single from Pitbull”s upcoming album moves 4-3, while The Black Eyed Peas” “Just Can”t Give Enough” also ups a notch. Similarly, Jennifer Lopez”s “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull (who”s having a good week), Bruno Mars” “The Lazy Song” and Britney Spears” “Till The World Ends” all up one slot to No. 5, 6,and 7 respectively.

Rounding out the top 10, “Look At Me Now” by Chris Brown featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes drops 9-10.

Lady Gaga”s “The Edge of Glory,” drops 3-19 in its second week on the chart, meaning her singles are just not catching on at radio. “Hair,” another tune from “Born This Way” debuts at No. 12 this week, but that is almost totally based on digital sales as Interscope is not going for radio on the tune.