Does Adele’s ‘Rolling’ log another week at No. 1?

Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” gets another week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week, but no one is as excited as DJ Khaled as “I”m on One” featuring Drake, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne storms 78-10.

Artists are mainly shifting seats within the rest of the Top 10. Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything” featuring Ne-Yo, AfroJack and Nayer moves 3-2, swaps places with Katy Perry”s “E.T.” featuring Kanye West. Pitbull has two tunes in the Top 5 as Jennifer Lopez”s “On the Floor” featuring the Latin rapper moves 5-4, switching spots with the Black Eyed Peas” “Just Can”t Get Enough.”

Bruno Mars” “The Lazy Song” holds its ground at No. 6, as does Britney Spears” “Till the World Ends” at No. 7.

Lady Gaga”s “The Edge of Glory” rebounds nicely on the back of the album release of “Born This Way,” as it moves 19-8. LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock slips 8-9.

“American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery just misses landing in the Top 10 as “I Love You This Big” at No. 11, while runner-up Lauren Alaina bows at No. 20 with “Like My Mother Does.” That means both of their post-”Idol” debuts best last season winner Lee DeWyze”s single, “Beautiful Day,” which started at No. 24.