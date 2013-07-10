Does ‘Blurred Lines’ continue Robin Thicke’s domination on the Billboard Hot 100?

“Blurred Lines” stays at No. 1 for a fifth week on the Billboard Hot 100, as Robin Thicke”s summer hit featuring T.I. and Pharrell also hits No. 1 on the magazine”s Radio Songs and On-Demand Songs chart. It also remains No. 1 on the Digital Songs Chart for a trifecta of No. 1s on the three charts that determine the Billboard Hot 100.

“Lines” keeps Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” the other song of the summer, at No. 2 for the fourth week. While “Lucky” will get locked out of the Billboard Hot 100 top spot, it remains in the pole position on Billboard”s Dance/Electronic Songs chart. And, as you may have heard, the act has linked with Trojan for a Get Lucky condom line. True story.

Similarly, Miley Cyrus” “We Can”t Stop” holds at No. 3 and Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” remains at No. 4.

Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise” featuring Nelly swaps places with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “Can”t Hold Us” as the country hit move 6-5 and the hip-hop duo”s track slides 5-6.

It”s static for positions 7-9, with Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” at No. 7, Bruno Mars” “Treasure” at No. 8, and Selena Gomez”s “Come & Get It” at No. 9.

The sole new entry in the Top 10 belongs, incredibly, to Anna Kendrick”s “Cups,” from “Pitch Perfect.” The song is in its 28th week on the chart and its success comes more than a year after the movie was in theaters. The DVD release and a re-recorded version of the song with more instrumentation has spurred the success of the tune. Additionally, Billboard cites the movie”s debut on HBO starting June 22 as another factor in the song”s continued rise.