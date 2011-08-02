Does ‘Green Lantern 2’ really need to be ‘darker’ and ‘edgier’?

When I read the piece over at the LA Times today about “Green Lantern 2” and the direction they’re allegedly heading with it, my first thought is “They learned nothing from the first film.”
I’m aware that some people actually liked the first movie. I’m mystified by it, but I accept that to some people, it was acceptable. I found the entire thing deeply frustrating for reasons I explained at length in my review when the film was released, but I also understand the inevitability of Warner Bros. trying to figure out how to squeeze more life out of the franchise.
I’m not exactly sure how it’s news that Warner Bros. wants to move forward without Martin Campbell attached as director. Campbell made it quite clear, even before the first film opened, that he wasn’t going to return for a sequel. Looking at the article today, though, it seems that Warner Bros. took all the wrong lessons away from the film, and it makes me think that when and if they make a sequel, it’s going to be just as bad if not worse.
“To go forward we need to make it a little edgier and darker with more emphasis on action,” said Jeff Robinov, the president of Warner Bros. Film Group, and right away, I start worrying. The first film does not fail because it isn’t dark or edgy. If anything, the villains in the film were too dark compared to the rest of the film, and that’s one of the big problems. “Green Lantern” is obviously a franchise aimed at a broad family audience, and if you have children and spent any time watching kid-oriented TV in the weeks leading up to the film’s release, the studio was hard-selling that audience the toys and the game and the movie as much as they could. They’re not going to give that money up if they make a sequel… that’s what they depend on. So if anything, they should be pushing the other direction, embracing the fun of the scenario. That’s what Ryan Reynolds is best suited for, playing a guy who enjoys these powers he’s been given and who has no fear about using them. Cocky, funny, wading in for the kick of it. If you want “Green Lantern” to work next time, make it fun. It’s already very close to silly, and the way you defuse that is not to run from it and get even more serious. Embrace the fun of it and then turn your lead actor loose to be himself.
The problem isn’t Oa versus Earth. The problem isn’t that you layered in mythology. The problem was in the way the story was told, not the story itself. In general, the things that worked best worked in the marketing. The first moment the studio introduced the real cosmic scale of the thing, that Wondercon reel, was the most excited I ever got about the movie. It seemed to me that they were making a “Star Wars” styled space opera with superpowers, but that one sequence on Oa is so fast, and so much of the movie is given over to a mopey “refusal of the call” waste of time before Hal finally becomes a hero for the last nine minutes. It’s dour. Don’t push it further in that direction, Warner. Please.
Same thing with The Flash, which is also hinted at again in that article. It’s no secret they’ve been developing a film about the character for a while, and they need to have something ready to shoot for a 2014 release at the very latest if they plan on keeping up their new “one-DC character per year” game plan. “Green Lantern 2” or “The Flash” or even both in one summer could be a big deal for Warner, but they have to get the films right. And so far, they haven’t really cracked the code for this Universe on film. That’s got to be scary. I just hate the thought of them reacting from this position of “Oh, man, we’ve got to course correct” and going further in the wrong direction.
“Edgy” and “dark” are words that almost completely destroyed mainstream comics, in my opinion. I was there, ground zero, when Miller published “The Dark Knight Returns” and I remember how revolutionary it felt compared to much of what happened in comics in general, but after that and “Miracleman” and “Watchmen,” it suddenly became a requirement that all comics about every character suddenly needed to be “edgy” and “dark,” and in superhero films, that’s the default setting ever since Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman.” Frankly, it’s time to try more flavors than chocolate.
There have been so many scripts created to try and figure out what approach to take with Superman and Batman and the Justice League and Wonder Woman and other members of the DC Universe, and it seems like they’ve been way more wrong than right, and the few times the right version of something ended up on the page, that was still no guarantee it got made. I don’t think you’ll ever get a script that’s closer to the George Perez version of Wonder Woman than the script by Laeta Kalogridis, and if that wasn’t what the studio wants to make, then I don’t think I understand their vision for the character at all.
I think it’s fine if Campbell moves on. He wasn’t the right match for this material anyway. Our own Greg Ellwood, a huge fan of the character and the comics, had this to say about the possible future of the series in an article he published recently, and I think he’s right about Strong as Sinestro, even if they did totally screw up with that post-credits sting showing him turning into a Yellow Lantern. That’s the most unmotivated, ridiculous, fan-service moment in any superhero movie so far, and it throws away an entire story arc in a matter of seconds. The idea of Hal Jordan fighting alongside this guy he admires so much and watching his hero’s growing disillusionment swell into sedition… that’s a great story you could play out in a second movie, with another bad guy to keep things chugging along. Instead, you make it this shot to the ribs and expect that’s enough.
Take your time. If you’re in it for the long haul, don’t try to do it all in one or two films. Enjoy what you’re doing. Build it. Let us explore it a little bit and have fun in it and believe in it.
If you just chase marketing buzz words and lob them at fanboys in an attempt to placate, you’re not going to make any better a film the next time around, and i have to assume that you understand that one of the pleasures of the Harry Potter series was seeing the way they got more confident and better over time. I don’t hold one bad film against a studio, but when there’s a repeat pattern of screwing up certain types of opportunities, it starts to feel like it’s a failure of the process and not just a failure of the material.
We’ll see.
Indeed. What a nightmare that would be. The levity in ‘Thor’ and ‘Captain America’ made it for me. I was so afraid they were going to be dark and brooding, but they balanced the dark with big, colorful goofiness, like a comic movie should be. Green Lantern is one of the silliest, yet coolest, characters around. If THE WHOLE MOVIE took place in space, that would be awesome, to me.
“Take your time. If you’re in it for the long haul, don’t try to do it all in one or two films. Enjoy what you’re doing. Build it. Let us explore it a little bit and have fun in it and believe in it”.
To be a tad off topic, that is exactly how I felt about CAPTAIN AMERICA. The WW2 setting, style, and feel that sets that movie apart from the rest of the heap, was over and done in one movie. It rushed through what i felt could of been three movies, all just to get it up to date for THE AVENGERS.
I never even bothered with GREEN LANTERN. It’s just been one to many disappointments this year. Maybe when ATTACK THE BLOCK comes anywhere near me, I’ll feel better.
This movie cost $200 million to produce and another $100 on top of that for prints and advertising. So far it’s entire international take is $154 million. That’s not worthy of an immediate sequel in the eyes of studios. Especially when you consider that it was trashed by fans and critics.
This is going to go right next to Superman Returns, Terminator Salvation, The Golden Compass, Percy Jackson, etc.. as films that were supposed to be new trilogies but the box office didn’t make it worth the investment.
I’m sure they will reboot the franchise at some point. But it’s not going to be these people and it’s certainly not going directly into production within the next year or so.
They talked forever about the Bryan Singer Superman sequel and eventually they just couldn’t justify it.
If this goes as far as officially hiring a director I’ll be shocked, I don’t see it getting past the screenplay.
It just seems they have no intrinsic confidence of their own here. Early on they were kind of nakedly aping the Iron Man approach for Green Lantern and now they want to Dark Knight it up, all in some grasp at an eventual Avengers-like Justice League plan? It comes across so desperate.
These characters are strong and have great cinematic potential but a singular vision seems lacking. Batman Begins turned heads with impeccable casting and confident auteurish execution (continued in Dark Knight). Superman seems to be following the same path though I know few seem to be willing to give any rope to it. I don’t quite understand why they can’t do the same with these other characters. Green Lantern has all the hallmarks of a committee movie and that was it’s biggest problem.
Also – the script they used for the Wonder Woman animated movie was, I thought. pretty good. Is that close to or inclusive of the content of the one you reference?
Also I’m sad to see Campbell hung out to dry here. He’s very skillful and has good instincts I think but this was never a good fit (even when announced I thought) and I’d be shocked if he wasn’t dictated to a great deal.
great, great article. i absolutely share your sentiment about DC and Marvel’s showing in the cinemas. and if they just look across the waters to see how Marvel approached Captain America, that is the right way to do that superhero justice. same with Green Lantern. in fact, they shldn’t have gone with Hal Jordan but with Kyle Ragnar who is a comic book artist and infinite more creative with his power
Yeah, I can’t imagine them doing a sequel for several years. Green Lantern was a Batman and Robin level debacle and there aren’t earlier more successful movies in the series to soften the blow. Can anybody explain to me why Warner Bros doesn’t utilize their animated DC division in the development of feature films?
Same reason that they torpedoed the release of Mask of the Phantasm: they just won’t recognize animation as a legitimate storytelling device. It’s a ‘lower’ rung of entertainment. So they’d rather give the properties to live-action guys even if they happen to be absolutely wrong for the material, than deign to ask for help from cartoon people.
Stick a fork in it
Warner are always slow to learn and what are the odds they will stuff up a sequel? But its their money, if they want to waste more millions, I say let them because as far as I can tell, nothing will get me into the theatre to see another Green Lantern movie.
Interesting article. Starting from back to front, i totally agree with the comments about sinestro’s transformation. Quite funny that DC have finally started to do a Marvel at the end of the movie although they did it during the credits not after. BOT. I agree that GL2 should’ve been the transformation of sinestro along with some other character to add some other flavour in the mix but instead, for those numpties that constantly leave the movie theatre before the credits begin, they will not understand how sinestro is suddenly yellow. My disappointment goes beyond this because i’m a John Steward follower. Perhaps if they ever reach a GL3 JS will be introduced.
Why can they not just run the movie as it is in the comic books? time and time again you see an offshoot in the movie and it doesn’t do the character, storyline or the movie itself any justice. of all the characters that i’ve been to watch that is more than half decent has only been batman and he has no powers!! how sad is that Warner!?!
Put Guy Gardner in the sequel. Boom, instant blockbuster.