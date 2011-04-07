Does Katy Perry make it two weeks at No. 1 with ‘E.T.?’

Katy Perry and her ode to extraterrestrial love, “E.T.” featuring Kanye West, celebrate their second week at No. 1 on a fairly static Billboard Hot 100. Rihanna also stays put at No. 2 with “S&M,” as the Black Eyed Peas soar 5-3 with “Just Can”t Get Enough,” knocking Cee Lo Green”s “F**k You” down a spot to 4.
There is minimal rearranging within the Top 10 as “Born This Way” moves 4-5, Chris Brown”s “Look At Me Now” featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes moves 7-6, Jeremih”s “Down On Me” featuring 50 Cent goes up 9-7, Jennifer Lopez”s “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull moves 10-8 and Pink”s “F**kin” Perfect” goes 8-9.
The big news doesn”t come until the end of the Top 10: Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” leaps 17-10, giving the British singer her first Hot 100 Top 10. Over on the Triple A airplay chart, she is spending her 10th week at the summit, which ties “Rolling” with Sarah McLachlan”s “Building A Mystery” for the longest stint at the top by a solo female artist.
Other than Adele, the main action is outside of the Top 10 as Lil Wayne”s “John,” the second single from “Tha Carter IV,” soars 57-22 on the Hot 100. We”ll see if it surpasses the No. 9 peak of first single, “6 Foot 7 Foot.” http://www.billboard.biz/bbbiz/industry/record-labels/chart-moves-katy-perry-rihanna-elton-john-1005121492.story
It”s not success of a “Glee”-type proportion, but Sara Ramirez”s cover of Brandi Carlile”s “The Story,” featured in “Grey”s Anatomy”s” musical edition last week, bows at No. 69 on the HOt 100 fueled by downloads.
