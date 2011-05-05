Does Katy Perry fight off a Hot 100 surge from Britney Spears?

“E.T.” has found a home, a long-term residence in fact, atop Billboard’s Hot 100 as Katy Perry”s tune lands at the top for a fifth non-consecutive week.

“E.T.” featuring Kayne West, staves off a charge from Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” after both titles sell around 300,000 copies. The Hot 100 tabulates digital sales and radio play.

Coming in at No. 3 is Britney Spears” “Till the World Ends,” which zooms 11-3, based on a remix featuring Nicki Minaj and Ke$ha. In fact sales of the remix and the original version were up more than 100% over the previous week, according to Billboard. The sales are similar to the surge Rihanna”s “S&M” experienced after a remix of that song featuring Spears surfaced.

Rounding out the top five, The Black Eyed Peas” “Just Can”t Get Enough” slips 3-4, while Bruno Mars” “The Lazy Song” proves to be quite an achiever, climbing 6-5.

The aforementioned “S&M” slides 4-6, while Jennifer Lopez”s “On the Floor” holds at No. 7. The rearranging of the Top 10 continues as Ke$ha”s “Blow” rises one spot to No. 8, Jeremih”s “Down on Me” featuring 50 Cent, goes down 5-9. Chris Brown”s “Look At Me Now” featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes falls 8-10.

Lady Gaga”s “Judas” continues to fall after debuting, and seemingly peaking, at No. 10 two weeks ago. It fell to 12 last week and to 20 this week. However, the song will likely get a boost on next week”s chart following today”s debut of the “Judas” video.

