Does Lady Gaga have a radio problem? DJs weigh in

Is Lady Gaga her own worst enemy at pop radio? As the numbers show, her endless promotional tour and deep price discounts at Amazon resulted in more than 1 million copies of “Born This Way” being sold in its opening frame. So far so good.
But the weak link is radio. The star, whom BMI named songwriter of the year two weeks ago for having the most played songs at radio in 2010, is having a bit of a hiccup there.
While the title track to “Born This Way” reached No. 1, second single “Judas” never got any traction at radio and sank like a stone. Third single, “The Edge of Glory,” dropped from 3-12 on the Hot 100 in its second week (expect it to rise later this week due to digital sales).
“It comes down to one basic flaw: [the new songs] just aren”t as catchy as her previous hits,” says a Top 40 DJ from the Midwest, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “The highest praise ‘Judas” seemed to get was ‘Meh, it”s alright.” ‘The Edge of Glory” seems to have its fans, but I”m not sure about its long-term viability as a radio single. We dropped ‘Judas,” but we”re still playing ‘The Edge of Glory.”
“The songs aren”t nearly as catchy,” agrees Cash, a DJ at Pulse 102, a rhythmic-leaning Top 40 station in Raleigh, N.C. “The first time I heard ‘Poker Face,” it blew me away. ‘Just Dance” was another ‘one listen” song.”
Like our midwest DJ, Cash his high hopes for “Edge of Glory,” which, despite dropping on the chart last week is still reacting well in call-out research at the station, unlike “Judas,” which got “lots of negatives on the request line.” (To be fair, Cash says “Born This Way” got negative responses too).
As our album review stated, Lady Gaga seemingly (and fearlessly) disregarded current pop radio trends when it came to making “Born This Way” and made an album that didn”t pander to radio in any way. That”s fine, that”s what a real artist does, but it can have consequences. Plus, she promoted the album primarily via television, appearing on everything from “The View” to “The Tonight Show” and back again for months. The campaign also relied highly on tweets and her website. There was no semblance of any kind of regular radio promotional tour, although we”re the first to say the lack or airplay didn”t seem to hurt album sales.
Plus, radio is still feasting on tracks from “The Fame” and “The Fame Monster.” In fact the Midwest DJ said the only past hit not in rotation is “Alejandro.” On Pulse 102, “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance” both still garner a lot of spins, while “Paparazzi” gets trotted out from time to time.
Is there hope? Absolutely and it”s too soon to ring any true alarm .There”s still some life in “Edge of Glory”- how much remains to be seen. And our Midwest DJ has high hopes for piano ballad “U and I,” which was produced by Mutt Lange, best known for his work with Def Leppard and Shania Twain. “I think [it] will be a big hit in the Midwest, as it”s Gaga doing Nickelback,” he says. We”re not so sure what LG would think of that comparison.
Mr. Midwest also suggests one sure-fire way that we”ll know if Interscope, is starting to get a little twitchy about a lack of radio play: “Right now, the spectacle is keeping her above the fray, but if her next single suddenly has a featured artist added, you”ll know her label is starting to get uneasy.” Maybe they should put Nicki Minaj on speed dial.
Who gives a **** about radio?? Only stupid teenage girls who don’t know what real music is listen to it. Lady Gaga’s new music is the best music we’ve had since the 80s. Why radio is being stubborn and not playing it is beyond me
The fact that you think Gaga is the best music since the terrible musical decade known as the 80s proves you know nothing about music. Can’t wait to be over with this noisy, soulless electronic crap just like in the early 90s when great rock and hip-hop took over.
Agreed!!!! Its awesome!! EDGE OF GLORY is amazing!
@Ryan
I don’t think you should be saying that he doesn’t know anything about music. Taste in music depends on a person. It doesn’t depend on a specific criteria nor a rubric. If he thinks it’s good music, it’s good music for him. It doesn’t give you the right to tell him that what he likes is wrong. 80’s is not terrible at all. You didn’t like that era. cool, but you can’t say it’s terrible ’cause then you overgeneralize. Gaga’s songs are not soulless. A matter fact, it’s FULL of soul; a lot of meaning. Have you heard some of Gaga’s rock songs? Yeah, try listening to You and I. It’s a great song.
I don’t see why “Marry The Night” isn’t a single. That song is fantastic. Though not a fan of the rest of the album.
It is possible Gaga, her management and the label recognise the songs aren’t radio material hence the assault on other media. Times are changing and radio isn’t the be all and end all that it used to be. I don’t know anyone who listens to the radio. As in zero people. I have roughly a dozen friends who bought Born This Way and none of them listen to the radio ever.
Replying to my own comment is tragic, pero… the more I think about it, the more I believe it was the labels/artists strategy to exist outside or independent of radio. They effectively created their own radio via the selling of 4 songs prior to album release, YouTube, FarmVille, the Metro streaming deal and all the TV appearances. The only thing radio would have been good for here is single chart positions. If charts counted all of the above plays/exposure I think Gaga would have had the 4 songs or more in the top 20 at once.
Readywith– really good comments about how Lady Gaga went around radio, but many people do still find out about new music through the radio. I know very few people who are as rabid about new music as you are. For the casual fan, radio (whether it’s terrestrial, satellite or online) is still a very important way for them to get exposed to stuff. I have Sirius radio in my car and I hear new stuff all the time that way— or will hear a song that I’d heard about, but hadn’t felt compelled enough to try to find on my own. Also, given how important radio was in breaking LG (along with a slew of other things), it still remains an important ingredient- just not, as you point out, the main ingredient.
And– she is going to need radio at some point to sustain sales of this album. Look at Adele and “Rolling in the Deep.” That album has never fallen out of the top 10 since its Feb. release, in large part, because people (and casual fans) are still discovering her on the strength of hearing “Rolling” on the radio. While Gaga seems to have superhuman abilities to promote herself, at some point, radio has to step in and do that job for her to keep the album sales going after the initial campaign finally winds down.
Her new album is crap.
She’s obsessed with making “personal songs” rather than making her music enjoyable. That’s why she says she hates “Telephone” (wich is a lot better than Born This Way).
Whatever gaga did good, she did before she became a star. The reason for this is purely Freudian. Being nude in public comes at a cost somewhat higher than 99c