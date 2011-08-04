Does LMFAO keep Katy Perry out of the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100

We bet Katy Perry isn’t laughing at LMFAO as the duo logs its fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with â€œParty Rock Anthemâ€ featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock.

That means the pair keeps Perry’s â€œLast Friday Night (T.G.I.F),â€ which stays at No. 2, out of the summit for another week on the big chart. Perry is trying to tie Michael Jackson’s record of five No. 1s from one single album.Â She’s already set the record on both the Mainstream Top 40 and Pop Songs charts, where she is the only artist to take a quintet of tunes from one project to the top.

If Perry has to wait another week to reach her Hot 100 dreams, Britney Spears can go ahead and celebrate this week: â€œI Wanna Goâ€ climbs 11-9 this week, making it the third Top 10 tune from â€œFemme Fatale.â€ That marks the first time that one of Spears’ albums has spawned three Hot 100 top 10s, according to Billboard.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Nicki Minaj’s â€œSuper Bassâ€ ekes up one spot to No. 3, making the tune the highest-charting song by a solo female rapper sinceÂ Missy Elliott took â€œWork Itâ€ to No. 2 in 2002.

Pitbull’s â€œGive Me Everythingâ€ featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer, slips 3-4, while Lil Wayne’s â€œHow To Loveâ€ move 6-5.

Adele’s former No. 1, â€œRolling in the Deepâ€ goes 5-6, while Bad Meets Evil’s â€œLightersâ€ featuring Bruno Mars makes the biggest jump within the Top 10, skipping 10-7. Hot Chelle Rae’s â€œTonight Tonightâ€ tumbles 7-8,Â and Lady Gaga’s â€œThe Edge of Gloryâ€ slips 8-10.

Jay-Z and Kanye West’s â€œOtisâ€Â barely misses the Top 10 as the track, which the pair recorded for â€œWatch The Throne,â€ soars 47-12. Even though Drake gave us a peek at â€œHeadlines,â€ another tune from forthcoming album, â€œTake Care,â€ it’s â€œMarvin’s Roomâ€ that makes the news this week, as the Drake song soars 68-21.