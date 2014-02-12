Does Mariah Carey have a hit with ‘You’re Mine (Eternal)?’

Just in time for Valentine”s Day, Mariah Carey wants you to be hers. On new single, “You”re Mine (Eternal),” Carey slips into a little smooth R&B as she recalls what it was like to have her lover in her arms. “You”re Mine (Eternal),” will be on Carey”s much-delayed new album, out May 6.

The mid-tempo tune, co-written and co-produced with Rodney Jerkins, is a breathless, throbbing quiet storm of a song that relies more on its hypnotic charm than Carey”s vocal pyrotechnics. Instead, she”s fairly subdued throughout much of the song relying on a very deliberate delivery to draw in the listener. However, she picks up speed at the end and hits one of her trademark calling-all-dogs notes around the 3:22 mark. Otherwise, it”s a nice exercise in restraint.

The track sounds like it could have come out in 1990 or 2000 or now in that neither she nor Jerkins felt compelled to put in any whiff of contemporary production, which is, quite honestly, refreshing.

Carey”s been struggling at radio these last few years, but as we know from the mega-success of 2005″s “The Emancipation of Mimi,” Carey can always come soaring back from a rough patch.

Will this song get her back on the charts? It”s probably not going to fit in at Hot 100, but it could definitely see some love at Adult Contemporary and Adult R&B radio.

Carey will premiere the video for “You”re Mine (Eternal)” on MTV today, so we”ll be back with that later.

What do you think? Is ‘You’re Mine (Eternal)” a hit?