B

Does Mariah Carey have a hit with ‘You’re Mine (Eternal)?’

#Mariah Carey #MTV
02.12.14 4 years ago

Just in time for Valentine”s Day, Mariah Carey wants you to be hers. On new single,  “You”re Mine (Eternal),” Carey slips into a little smooth R&B as she recalls what it was like to have her lover in her arms. “You”re Mine (Eternal),” will be on Carey”s much-delayed new album, out May 6.

The mid-tempo tune, co-written and co-produced with Rodney Jerkins, is a breathless, throbbing quiet storm of a song that relies more on its hypnotic charm than Carey”s vocal pyrotechnics. Instead, she”s fairly subdued throughout much of the song relying on a very deliberate delivery to draw in the listener. However, she picks up speed at the end and hits one of her trademark calling-all-dogs notes around the 3:22 mark.  Otherwise, it”s a nice exercise in restraint.

The track sounds like it could have come out in 1990 or 2000 or now in that neither she nor Jerkins felt compelled to put in any whiff of contemporary production, which is, quite honestly, refreshing.

Carey”s been struggling at radio these last few years, but as we know from the mega-success of 2005″s “The Emancipation of Mimi,” Carey can always come soaring back from a rough patch.

Will this song get her back on the charts? It”s probably not going to fit in at Hot 100, but it could definitely see some love at Adult Contemporary and Adult R&B radio.

Carey will premiere the video for “You”re Mine (Eternal)” on MTV today, so we”ll be back with that later.

What do you think? Is ‘You’re Mine (Eternal)” a hit? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey#MTV
TAGSMARIAH CAREYMTVRodney JerkinsYoure Mine Eternal

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP