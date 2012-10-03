Does Maroon 5’s ‘One More Night’ hold off Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ one more week?

Maroon 5″s “One More Night” squeaks by Psy”s surging “Gangnam Style” to spend its third week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

In the closest race for the top spot since February, “One More Night” grabs the crown because of its radio play and streaming, although “Gangnam Style” outsold “One More Night” by almost 100,000 digital downloads. The Hot 100 combines airplay, streaming, and digital sales.

That”s not the only excitement on the chart: Taylor Swift”s “Begin Again,” the second track she”s released from her forthcoming album, “Red,” blasts onto the Hot 100 at No. 7, making it the highest debut by a female since Katy Perry”s “Part of Me” entered the chart at No. 1 in March, according to Billboard. The first single from “Red,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” spent three weeks at No. 1.

Otherwise, things remain fairly static on the Top 10. Fun.”s “Some Nights” remains at No. 3, Swift”s “Never” at No. 4 and Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” at No. 5.

Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean rises 7-6. Flo Rida”s “Whistle” drops 6-8, Alex Clare”s “Too Close” holds at No. 9 and Owl City/Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Good Time” falls 8-10.

Outside the Top 10, Ke$ha”s “Die Young” enters at No. 13, while Rihanna”s “Diamond”s” starts its chart run at No. 16.