Does Maroon 5’s ‘One More Night’ hold off Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ one more week?

#Katy Perry #Rihanna #Taylor Swift #Justin Bieber
10.03.12 6 years ago

Maroon 5″s “One More Night” squeaks by Psy”s surging “Gangnam Style” to spend its third week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

In the closest race for the top spot since February, “One More Night” grabs the crown because of its radio play and streaming, although “Gangnam Style” outsold “One More Night” by almost 100,000 digital downloads. The Hot 100 combines airplay, streaming, and digital sales.

That”s not the only excitement on the chart: Taylor Swift”s “Begin Again,” the second track she”s released from her forthcoming album, “Red,” blasts onto the Hot 100 at No. 7, making it the highest debut by a female since Katy Perry”s “Part of Me” entered the chart at No. 1 in March, according to Billboard.  The first single from “Red,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” spent three weeks at No. 1.

Otherwise, things remain fairly static on the Top 10. Fun.”s “Some Nights” remains at No. 3, Swift”s “Never” at No. 4 and Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” at No. 5.

Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean rises 7-6. Flo Rida”s “Whistle” drops 6-8, Alex Clare”s “Too Close” holds at No. 9 and Owl City/Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Good Time” falls 8-10.

Outside the Top 10, Ke$ha”s “Die Young” enters at No. 13, while Rihanna”s “Diamond”s” starts its chart run at No. 16.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Rihanna#Taylor Swift#Justin Bieber
TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100Justin BieberKATY PERRYKESHAmaroon 5PINKpsyRihannaTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP