Does Psy finally knock Maroon 5 out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100?

It”s the same old song on the Billboard Hot 100 this week as Maroon 5″s “One More Night” and Psy”s “Gangnam Style” hold at No. 1 and 2, respectively, for the fifth straight week.

It”s sweet justice for Maroon 5, who were locked out of the No. 1 spot earlier this year when Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” held “Payphone” at in the No. 2 spot for five weeks.

Fun.”s “Some Nights”rises one spot to No. 3, while Taylor Swift”s former No. 1, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” also slides up one to No. 4. Ke$ha”s Die Young” gallops to No. 5 in its fourth week of release, up from No. 8

Rounding out the bottom half of the top 10 are Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean and Alex Clare”s “Too Close,” which hold at No. 6 and No. 7. Rihanna”s “Diamonds” rises 11-8, making it the singer”s 23rd Top 10 hit.

Ne-Yo”s “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself)” leaps 12-9 and Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” slides 9-10.

Swift”s “State Of Grace,” the final track released from “Red” prior to the album”s Monday release, bows at No. 13, while Bruno Mars” “Locked Out Of Heaven” is locked out of the top 10, but at No. 15, it won”t be locked out for long.