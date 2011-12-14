Does Rihanna hold off a surging Katy Perry on this week’s Billboard Hot 100?

Rihanna’s “We Found Love” finds its way to a seventh week atop Billboard’s Hot 100, but can the singer fend off a surge by Katy Perry?

Perry’s “The One That Got Away” soars 9-4 on this week’s chart, in part due to a 69-cent sale price on the single, as well as a small gain in radio play.

But back to Rihanna. If “We Found Love,” featuring Calvin Harris can last at least one more week at No. 1, it will hold the record for the most weeks at No. 1 in 2011, besting Adele’s “Rolling In the Deep,” with which it is currently tied. Additionally, should “We Found Love” make it another week at the top, it will become Rihanna’s longest chart-topping single: Both “Umbrella” and Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie,” which featured Rihanna were also No. 1 for seven weeks.

As we chart watchers know by now, “We Found Love’s” hold on No. 1 means that LMFAO’s “Sexy and I Know It” stays locked out of the top spot once again and spends its sixth week at No. 2, according to Billboard. Similarly, Bruno Mars’ “It Will Rain” hangs out at No. 3 for another week, while Flo Rida’s “Good Feeling” stays at No. 5.

Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Ni**as In Paris” skips two places to No. 6, Adele’s “Someone Like You” falls one spot to No. 6, Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera drops the farthest in the Top 10, sliding from No. 4-8, while David Guetta’s “Without You” featuring Usher moves No. 7-9.

Closing out the Top 10 is T-Pain’s “5 O’Clock” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Lily Alen, which inches up one spot. That’s good enough to give Allen her first TOp 10 hit, Khalifa his fourth and T-Pain his 15th as both a lead and featured artist.