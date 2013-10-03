Does Rihanna’s ‘Pour It Up’ NSFW strip club video go too far?: Watch

Rihanna has shown no reluctance at all to show off her body in her seemingly endless parade of selfies on Instagram, so there shouldn”t be any shock value left in seeing her nearly nude in her new video for “Pour It Up,” a love letter to those girls working the stripper pole for a living.
Somehow, I still found myself surprised as Rihanna joined their ranks, twerking her G-string clad buttocks in the camera and spreading her legs and covering her crotch with her hands in a false sense of modesty (or maybe she”s just saving that reveal for the next video).
Question why a young woman relies so much on her sexuality these days almost automatically gets one accused of slut shaming or being a sex-negative feminist (one of the oddest terms I”ve ever heard). But let”s call this video what it is: it”s a dimly lit video equivalent of a Playboy photo spread that is meant to serve the very same purpose for the boys and men who view it (I”m trying to be discreet here). And we”re all supposed to scrape and bow and talk about how “artfully” it”s shot and pretend that it”s so very empowering for her to show off her body this way.
Rihanna has every right to use her body however she wants, but the fact that she wants to feature close-ups of her twerking ass giving a lap dance just seems sad to me. Her fans applaud her for pushing boundaries, but I see it more as another attempt to keep her name in the headlines one more day for something other than showing up late and drunk for her concerts. It’s not pushing the envelope, it’s pulling out the same old trick every time but just upping the ante. Soon there will be nothing left to uncover and we’ll all move on to the next side show.
Rihanna doesn”t particularly want to be a role model, but she de facto is. And the message she sends to young girls over and over is your sexuality is your bargaining chip- not your intelligence, not your sense of humor, not even your talent- so work on developing that because that is your true currency and value in this world. That and remember to stretch before you attempt any of these moves at home.
What do you think of “Pour It Up?”
Melinda, I don’t think anyone expects you to call this a work of art. It is after all, a music video, which is essentially just a commercial. But what makes capitalizing on someone’s physical beauty so much worse than on their intelligence or talent? All of those things are primarily genetic gifts. And if Rihanna is authentically a sexually adventurous person, which all the evidence points to, what’s wrong with her showcasing that part of herself in her work? I’m not naive enough to think that everyone involved didn’t realize this would be a provocative video that would get attention, but why does that have to be a bad thing? Personally, I found the whole ‘do it for the money’ aspect of the video a lot more objectionable than the dancing/pasties.
While I am not Melinda, I sort of agree with her perspective.
Rihanna may in fact be very sexually adventurous. And love money. And love pot. And be fine using her sexuality. I suppose none of that is inherently all that bad. However…
That seems to be all that Rihanna is known for. She seems to have become a bit of a caricature. Her image is hyper-sexualized, and that is nearly all she seems to be portraying. So her whole video is about being overtly sexual and loving money. Granted, that is not much different than a lot of male singers, although I am not a fan of that either. Still, if this is what defines Rihanna, or those like her, it is rather debasing. Plus, she IS the victim of domestic violence who seems eternally drawn to bad boys (or maybe just Chris Brown). So at some point this becomes troublesome, at least to the outsider looking in.
On the other hand, I have seen worse, in terms of the graphic nature. It was not as bad as I was expecting. After “Blurred Lines,” you could consider this tame. This might be a sign of how old I am, yet I found it boring. Beautiful women mock-masturbating or dry-humping chairs does not do it for me anymore. There is hardly any mystique or class. Yet, in today’s society, I have seen things much more shocking. However, this was just vapid, like the cultural equivalent of Peeps. There was an over-saturation of sugar in the form of blatant sexuality. It might get a rise out of you for a short period, sure. After it is done and over with, it is pretty hollow. It is just Rihanna doing everything she can get away with shy of being naked a/o making softcore porn. That is just not terribly interesting once you get past the shock of nearly naked women doing sexually allusive things. There is little depth.
So again, why is this somehow a bad thing? It is one-dimensional, and that is how we ultimately view her. And by extension, behavior like that projects that as an acceptable value to her fans and society in general. If none of that bothers her, I suppose that is fine. Personally, I would like to be known for more than something as shallow and fading, respectively, as my sexuality and beauty. Plus the whole love of money angle. It is still a pretty shallow way to present oneself. Past sex symbols like say Madonna, Janet Jackson, or even Brittney Spears, found ways to be sexy (even spearheading a bit of a cultural sexual revolution in Madonna’s case) while finding ways to project themselves as more complete personas who were respected for their talents other than being sexy. Rihanna is close to becoming seen in the same light as Miley Cyrus.
Sadly for most female singers their sexuality and attractiveness are their true value and currency in the business.
What better way to get a million views is there, showcase a wonderful singing voice and a great
Song or twerking and showing off your great tits?
Adele I guess is an exception because she’s super fat but if she lost some weight and got herself down to the industry standard of 89
pounds, she would have to shake her tits with the best of them.
Dang, I’d love to exchange some bodily fluids with Ladygurl Rhi, Rhi.
Boff- Adele is an exception because she is super talented. I do not think, even if she looked like Rihanna, she would do this because she doesn’t have to to keep our interest. Rihanna has to use whatever she’s got at this point to keep all eyes on her and it just feels a little sad to me. As Dave says, it is just one step from making softcore porn, which if that’s what she wants to do, be my guest, but she also seems to be leaving herself without many more options.
I’m amused by people writing about the ‘shock value’ in this. Are you also shocked when you go to the beach and women are wearing bikinis? The song was not great, though, I will say that.
“Are you also shocked when you go to the beach and women are wearing bikinis?”
That depends. Are they on all fours faux-fornicating or pole dancing?
It is not just the skin she is showing nearlo so much as what she is doing with it.
-Cheers