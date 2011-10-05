Doggystyle coming to NBC, fo shizzle

#Snoop Dogg
10.06.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Snoop Dogg is bringing his…um, acting talents to NBC, where the multi-platinum rapper has just sold a family comedy he’s slated to produce and star in. Snoop developed the series with “My Wife and Kids” creator Don Reo, who will serve as the show’s writer and executive-producer.

As we previously mentioned, Snoop Dogg has worked fairly extensively in television before, including his E! reality series “Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood” and “Doggy Fizzle Televizzle”, a short-lived sketch comedy series that he produced and starred in for MTV in 2002.

The rapper will star as a father in the new sitcom, which is currently untitled. The series is being produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The Wrap broke the story.

