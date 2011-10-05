Doggystyle coming to NBC, fo shizzle

Snoop Dogg is bringing his…um, acting talents to NBC, where the multi-platinum rapper has just sold a family comedy he’s slated to produce and star in. Snoop developed the series with “My Wife and Kids” creator Don Reo, who will serve as the show’s writer and executive-producer.
As we previously mentioned, Snoop Dogg has worked fairly extensively in television before, including his E! reality series “Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood” and “Doggy Fizzle Televizzle”, a short-lived sketch comedy series that he produced and starred in for MTV in 2002.
The rapper will star as a father in the new sitcom, which is currently untitled. The series is being produced by Warner Bros. Television.
The Wrap broke the story.
He was above average in Monk!
Has to be better than ‘Whitney’, right? Then again, ‘My Wife and Kids’ was terrible…