‘Dollhouse’ co-star Dichen Lachman joins Syfy’s ‘Being Human’

“Dollhouse” co-star Dichen Lachman is joining the Syfy drama series “Being Human.”

Lachman will portray Izumi, an ancient vampire royal whose unexpected arrival in Boston causes some serious problems for main protagonist vampire Aidan (Sam Witwer) and his supernatural roommates, ghost Sally (Meaghan Rath) and werewolf Josh (Sam Huntington).

The new season of “Being Human” begins production this month in Montreal. It will air sometime in 2012. The show’s executive producers are Michael Prupas (“The Kennedys”), Jeremy Carver (“Supernatural”) and Anna Fricke (“Everwood”), Adam Kane (“Heroes”) and Rob Pursey, and Toby Whithouse.

The show debuted in January 2011 averaging 1.8 million viewers, making it Syfy”s most successful winter season scripted series launch in 6 years.

In addition to “Dollhouse,” Lachman has appeared as such TV series as “Hawaii Five-0,” “NCIS LA” and will soon be seen on “Torchwood.”