Donald Faison and All These Character Actors Have Had Enough

08.12.14 4 years ago

Character actors are some of our most prized homo sapiens. They're doing real work, playing memorable roles, and sometimes giving movies and TV shows the soul they need. But today they've had enough. In this clip from EW, learn how Rob Huebel, Matt Walsh, Donal Logue, Donald Faison, and many others are through with their lot in life.

