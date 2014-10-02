Surprise! Here’s a new mixtape from Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino

For fans of recent “Magic Mike XXL” addition Donal Glover (aka Childish Gambino), the rapper and actor has another surprise for you: the emcee dropped a new mixtape today.

“STN MTN” — named for Stone Mountain, Ga., where he grew up — is available for free stream and download now, here.

The site also teases an EP, dubbed “KAUAI,” that will be available “soon” via iTunes.

Actor/rapper Glover hinted at this release in an interview with Complex just this week.

“It”s a Gangsta Grillz mixtape that goes into an EP,” the former “Community” actor said. “The Gangsta Grillz mixtape is sort of like – it”s a dream. And the dream ends when I wake up in Kauai. And they go into each other – it”s one complete project. You can download the mixtape, and you can go buy the EP. The money from the EP goes to help with keeping Kauai clean, and also helps with getting audio and visual device for cops policy.”

Childish Gambino's last release, “Because the Internet,” came out last year.

“Magic Mike XXL” is filming now; Glover is also in “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” out Oct. 10.