Trump + ‘Game of Thrones’ = Amazing

Life in Westeros and Essos is pretty much a constant nightmare from which there is no escape. But it could be worse! Donald Trump could be there.

Fortunately, we have YouTuber Huw Parkinson to show us what that would look like, expertly editing Trump into various fictional Game of Thrones scenes that come scarily close to mimicking current situations in this very much nonfictional country: turning Daenerys and her refugees away; confusing the Small Council with talk of the Pope's trip to Mexico; and, of course, building the greatest wall you've ever seen in the North.

He also appears to annoy just about every character he meets, which is a nice touch.