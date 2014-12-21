Donna Dickens’ 16 best, most amazingly epic, squee-worthy moments of geekdom in 2014

#Marvel
12.21.14 4 years ago

Fandom: The community that forms around a piece of media, from tv to comic books to movies and more. Fandoms have OTPs (One True Pairings) and fanfiction and cosplay and making up Head Canons™ to explain backstories. All of this rollsto boil before spewing forth onto the Internet where you find like-minded friends and strangers who share your love of whatever it is you love.

It”s the best thing.

And 2014 for a great year for fangirls and fanboys and fan-nongenderbinary! Big screen and small, geek-oriented entertainment was everywhere. If your tastes ran more towards comic books, the Big Two kicked their plan of siphoning money from women and minorities by catering to them into high gear. We even got the first hoverboard prototype, ffs. ONWARD TO A SHADOWRUN FUTURE! 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGS2014Best Of #DCfandomFangirlgeekdomgeeking outgeeky thingsMarvelNERDyear end

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP