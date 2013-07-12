Don’t expect Agent Coulson answers at ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Comic-Con panel

(CBR) Marvel is set to declassify “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” next week at Comic-Con International in San Diego, but it won”t pull back the curtain entirely.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Marvel”s convention plans include revealing the identity of J. August Richards” character. “We”ll finally be able to answer some questions,” says co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen. “Though I”m sure we”ll have to stay on the vague end of the spectrum.”

With that in mind, don”t expect hard answers regarding Coulson”s resurrection. Indeed, we might not even get the full extent of how Coulson survived “The Avengers” by the end of the S.H.I.E.L.D. pilot; according to EW, Coulson”s contemporaries say he must “never know the truth” about his death.

“We can”t wait to pull the curtain back on that,” says Jed Whedon, Tancharoen”s co-showrunner and husband. “[But] we”re going to take our time.”

The “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” panel, with announced guests Joss Whedon and Marvel”s Head of Television Jeph Loeb, will be held Friday, July 19.