Don’t expect to see the original editions of ‘Star Wars’ on Blu-ray any time soon

One of the first reactions yesterday across the Internet was rejoicing about the Disney/Lucasfilm deal because fans immediately assumed that Disney would make all their dreams come true of a Blu-ray release for the unaltered original 1977 version of “A New Hope.”
Well, don’t hold your breath.
Home video rights are a tricky thing, and in this case, fans can be forgiven for their immediate assumption. After all, Disney bought Lucasfilm, right? The problem is that there are existent deals in place concerning the first six films and the “Clone Wars” television series that aren’t going to suddenly change just because of this sale. Those obligations are going to be playing themselves out for several years to come.
In the case of the “Star Wars” movies, the earliest Disney would have a chance to release anything would be in the year 2020, and even then, they aren’t going to have the rights to “A New Hope,” which remain with Fox permanently. Now, sure, companies can work out deals to release movies that other studios made. The new James Bond box set, for example, is a Fox release even though MGM is the studio that has made those movies and Sony is currently releasing the new titles. And the Alfred Hitchcock box that just came out from Universal features several Paramount and MGM titles as well. It’s certainly not unheard of, and I’m sure Disney would love to work it out.
But what fans have to accept at some point is that George Lucas very simply does not want to release the 1977 version of the film. Not now. Not ever. You don’t have to like it, but you do have to accept it because all the grumbling in the world won’t change that. I sat behind Lucas at a screening of the 1977 film at the Egyptian theater once, and as he realized that the print they were showing was the original unaltered version and not a special edition, he began to sink lower and lower in his chair, his discomfort visible. He was in physical agony by the end of the screening, and he spoke afterwards about how hard it is for him to look at that version of the film. He has said several times that the original cut doesn’t exist anymore, and while that’s not technically correct, he’s the one who would have to deliver the elements to any company preparing a new Blu-ray version. If he won’t give them the original 1977 cut, there’s no Blu-ray that can be done. Disney can’t just whip one up out of thin air.
We may well see that original version again at some point, but it will be in one of two cases. First, Lucas may change his mind someday. Maybe he’ll finally see the historical value in doing it, or maybe he’ll finally decide to reach out to fans and give them what they want. The second scenario is, of course, that after his death, we may finally see someone put the unaltered version out. But until he’s ready to do it, no business deal on Earth is going to force his hand. What I find most fascinating about all this is how fans are already getting hung up on ephemera like whether or not the 20th Century Fox fanfare will be on the front of the new films (it will not) and whether they finally get the Blu-ray they want (not yet), instead of talking about what could be one of the best creative moments for the series, this infusion of fresh voices and perspectives into a universe that is already larger and more richly imagined than almost any other fantasy universe on film.
I would honestly advise anyone who is an active fan to let go of the past and start looking forward instead. And if you’re already sick of the series, then those new films aren’t for you, and there’s no real reason to spend any time or energy griping about them. “Star Wars” woke up a sense of wonder in me at the age of seven, and I saw it do the same to my kids when we shared the six films together. I’m baffled by how many Veruca Salts there are out there who claim to be fans but who basically spend all their time and energy complaining about every choice made after a certain point. It’s exhausting, isn’t it?
Then again, if you’d asked me Monday about the likelihood of seeing a new “Star Wars” film this decade, I would have said it was impossible, so I guess anything can happen. The important thing now is that “Star Wars” is once again alive and active and something we can treat with anticipation instead of just something on a shelf, and speaking as a fan for 35 years now, that is a great feeling.
“Star Wars Episode 7” is tentatively scheduled for 2015.
I hold this unshakable belief that when Lucas passes on, his last will and testament will include instructions where to find the original negative of A New Hope, and will include a giant rant on the preservation of film, a la his speech in the 1980’s to congress. I sincerely feel he’s messing with us all as a way to prove his point on the value of film preservation.
But that speech was different because the difference between tinkering with his own work and someone else changing it without his consent, right? (Haven’t read it in a while).
I joked with my friends that maybe this was all a brilliant attempt to build up demand for the original- the way people claimed that New Coke was just a trick to get people to go back to Coke Classic.
I thought Disney would have jumped on the chance just because all the people who have been complaining for the past 15 years would run to the store and buy three copies of the unedited Blu-Rays. I was thinking they’d do it in 2014 to gin up excitement for the new movie (and make hundreds of millions of dollars in easy money). Thanks for clearing it up.
I agree with you, we should be more excited for the possibilities. I hope we do get side projects, like a Boba Fett movie and other movies devoted to characters who don’t affect the whole galaxy. (I love the idea of Joe Johnston getting to do it). I hope we get stories about the future of this universe and stories of its past. There are so many directions this can go, and I think Disney can do it right.
(Frankly, I also wouldn’t mind a reboot of the prequels. This partly comes out of the problems of the prequels, but a reboot can be done respecting the original, like the new Star Trek, and I hope that Lucas would understand that).
I’m just thrilled that i’ll get to take my 7 and 5 (by then) year old kids to see new Star Wars movies. The same age i was for the originals. SOOO exciting!!
Yes, any jetpack related character must be directed by Joe Johnston
Star Wars “fans” are now such entitled, spoiled crybabies, I hope we NEVER see the original editions released again. I’d hate to see the awful people blabbering on for DECADES now, taking shots at Lucas at every turn, their hatred all out of proportion get what they want. They don’t deserve it.
It not an issue of spiting people that annoy you, it’s an issue of preserving film history. Those films are some of the most important and significant films ever made and the best quality anyone can watch them in is YouTube quality. That’s terrible. No one, including the creator of the property, should be able to erase these films from existence and replace them with what I would argue are objectively far worse versions.
By and large the films are the same as they’ve ever been. Fans should get over themselves and not lose their minds over a few seconds here and there. Of course, if they could get over themselves and not act like entitled crybabies, they wouldn’t be Star Wars fans.
I know of a lot of fellow Star Wars fans who differ with me and actually like the prequels, but I can’t say I’ve ever run across someone who actually prefers the SEs to the originals in regards to the OT. By all means, enjoy Jedi Rocks with vintage ’97 CGI. Is your name perchance George or Rick?
Entitled? Because we want to be able to watch the versions of the films we grew up on? If that makes me entitled then so be it. Star Wars became a phenomenon because of those origami films. He has all the money and power and was able to do everything he has done in his life because of those original films. There is no good reason why those versions can’t co-exist with the new versions. None other than contempt.
Someone should shoot you in the head. The prequels suck, and Lucas went nuts with CGI at the expense of good story telling.
I agree totally with Tony. I, too, was 7 yrs. old when Star Wars came out in ’77. Our generation built the “Lucas Empire” through all our obsessive merchandise buying, so we are very entitled to the Original, Uncut versions of the Original Trilogy. The prequels and many alterations to the Classic 3 movies we grew up with are an absolute eyesore to watch. There’s no suspense in these films. They are too predictable and frankly, it’s difficult to love the new characters. I want my Original, Uncut Trilogy! So, Waaaaaaaa!
A few seconds can make a huge difference in a story line. In the cantina, who shot first? That one scene completely changed Han Solo’s character. A two-hour movie, and a scene that was less than one second, and you and your children can never know the Han Solo that I grew up with. So much for historical preservation.
By the way, you and Ken need counseling. You two are the only ones spewing hate on this thread.
regarding the theme music, correct me if i’m wrong, but the theme music was originally written for star wars, and then when it became so popular, fox adopted it as their official theme music when they updated their logo. so, perhaps technically, the music *can* stay with the franchise.
Nope – the Fox fanfare was originally written (by Alfred Newman, I think) in the 1950s. However it had fallen out of disuse until Lucas insisted on including it in Star Wars. If I remember correctly they rerecorded the fanfare for Empire, and that became the new official recording used for many years.
Interesting, but “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” used the Fox fanfare in 1975, just two years before “Star Wars”. But of course they also used the RKO logo.
The FOX thing doesn’t seem like a problem. Disney cut Paramount in on future Marvel movies. Probably will take some a cash a maybe some wheeling and dealing of Marvel movies rights. The whole give us the movie rights to V and VI early and let us release IV again and we’ll cut you in on furture releases and extend the X-men/FF deal.
I’m continually amazed that folks don’t understand that film is a business….Paramount is still distributing the Marvel films, and will until the contract is up…Iron Man 3, I think. Disney isn’t “cutting Parmount in” on anything…they’re honoring the contract Marvel Films made.
What’s the situation with “Indiana Jones”? I’ve heard that’s tricky because of Paramount’s ownage. Paramount might get tired of Disney taking away all their stuff. In all the official announcements I didn’t hear anything about Indy, though people assume it’s included.
Drew, isn’t the key question now whether Lucas has any choice in the matter? Obviously he refused to allow the original versions to be released due to his personal preference, but he also didn’t want to make any more Star Wars films himself and seemingly didn’t want anyone else to either.
Now that’s changed, and he’s willing to let other directors take over the Star Wars franchise. Could that not also mean that he’s made peace with the prospect of the original editions re-emerging?
Or, more significantly, that he’s accepted it as a price for this sale. After all, Disney bought Lucasfilm, and all of its assets, which surely includes all the material that would be required to re-release the original editions. Unless Lucas made their continued suppression a condition of sale (which is possible, I grant you, but seems awfully petty compared to what else he is giving up), would Disney agree to that? Perhaps they would turn down a chunk of new home video revenue in order to make new Star Wars films, but I can still see them playing hardball on it.
Regardless, this deal is about Lucas giving up control over Star Wars for the first time. Why then would we assume that he has somehow retained control over which versions of the films are released?
i like the way you think. very well, my faith is renewed!
The idea I get is that Lucas sold everything, lock, stock,and barrel. Disney would have been stupid to agree to a deal with codicils all over the place. Sure, Lucas could be hiding the original elements in his basement, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a nice print in some collectors closet somewhere that can’t be transferred into a perfectly watchable Blu-Ray with a little hard work.
And I should clarify that I don’t think Disney will be releasing the original versions, because obviously they don’t have the rights yet. But without Lucas calling the shots now, I can imagine Fox wanting to squeeze a few more bucks out of the property while they have it, and even a semi-shitty-transferred-from-a-print blu-ray of the original trilogy would be a good way to do it.
Drew, absolutely. Lucas would have inevitably thought of this, but what if he decided that the gains from selling Lucasfilm (such as the immense philanthropy he’s now embarking on) were worth the risk that the original versions would someday be released in tandem with his preferred ones? He does seem to have changed his thinking about a third trilogy, after all.
And indeed, there’s nothing to suggest he gave them the right to do anything they want, but there’s nothing to suggest he didn’t either. He is cashing out after all. So I can’t help but feel that fans are justified to wonder about this possibility, at least for now. That was my thinking, FWIW.
granted, this is all solidly in the “rumor” category right now, but it does have some very interesting nuggets (movies 10-12? woman skywalker protaganist?) [geektyrant.com]
No theatrical cuts = who fucking cares about the Disney purchase?
Thank God we have Adywan and
Star Wars: Revisited!
Honestly I don’t care. I feel like Wendy Darling at the end of Peter Pan whenever I here people talk about Star Wars or Disney. There was a time when I truly believed that Disney World was “the most magical place on earth,” that the movies they released were “classics,” that the Star Wars special editions were “the movies as George Lucas originally intended” and that “now that Star Wars was done [George] could make the films he truly wanted to make.” But I could only handle so much sub-par product while trading on their legacy before I become disillusioned with the whole thing. I’m not trying to disparage those who are still able to live in Neverland, in fact I envy you, but I’ve forgotten how to fly.
Well said-People seem to forget the genuine appeal Star Wars once held before Lucas opened the floodgates. During the 80s-90s the films used to be a holy grail of sorts for your average filmgoer, there was your occasional appearance and product but within good taste, the films were something to be experienced even in the special edition format. But once the prequels came about suddenly Star Wars became a commodity for Millenials and completely diffused it’s original allure.
Is George Lucas well? I mean, really. I don’t think I was the only one who expected him to take Star Wars to the grave. Maybe he’s had to reconsider that.
this thought crossed my mind, too. i hope he’s well…
Someone should tell that useless idiot Devin Faraci. He’s under the impression untouched blu rays will be in his Christmas stocking.
Devin Faraci has a lot of insane ideas…
Who’s waiting for the “Star Wars Holiday Special” on blu-ray?
“I would honestly advise anyone who is an active fan to let go of the past and start looking forward instead. And if you’re already sick of the series, then those new films aren’t for you, and there’s no real reason to spend any time or energy griping about them.”
That all may be true. However…
1) Let’s see how good any new Star Wars movies turn out. I’m reserving any judgment or excitement until we see what they turn out. Like most anything else, if it’s good it will quell most criticism. If it sucks? It wasn’t worth getting excited about in the first place.
2) Letting go of the past and whether or not the new films are for us or not. I do not know about that. Whether Lucas wants to admit it or not, HE released those movies. They are as much a part of what the vision of Star Wars is as the Mona Lisa would be if Leonardo da Vinci released the Mona Lisa, then a few years later decided to give her bangs. Just because you change your mind or add something later does not make those who saw the original work any less entitled to prefer said original work. If Lucas did not want Star Wars to be seen/remembered that way, he should have not released it. Once he released it, he (to some extent) lost the right and ability to control what was/is Star Wars.
Do I think we should collectively stop harping on it ad nauseum? Probably. Do I think we are entitled to our opinions and at least discuss it when something like, I dunno, Disney buying Lucasfilm comes about? Absolutely! We are the paying consumers. Why not? However, I think we’ll see it once Lucas dies and not before.
-Cheers
But, you see that a move like this pretty much guarantees children today will not get their own STAR WARS experience; Seeing STAR WARS in 1977 not knowing anything except what you’ve seen in the previews and before it became part of pop culture is a once in a life time experience. It can’t be duplicated.
The prequels and these films will never compare. To romanticize them as if they have the potential of being just as influential is exaggeration, imo.
These knew movies will just be copies of copies of copies. They’ll be more homage than original.
I don’t consider the first films a homage to Buck Rogers or anything else by Lucas. They’re not him just smashing things he liked together. The movies are their own entity. Only when you get into the prequels (or even in RETURN OF THE JEDI, in some ways) does it become repetitive. These “fresh voices and perspectives” are just going to continue that repetition. Thin out the already watered-down (by the prequels) history of A NEW HOPE and EMPIRE STRIKES BACK.
Also, I’m concerned by Drew’s implication that to be a “fan” of something means that you can rarely be “negative” or question what’s happening.
The questioning of things should be encouraged, not stifled.
Drew, are you going to going to get the Jedi Roundtable going again?
Drew says that George Lucas is “the one who would have to deliver the elements [of the original trilogy] to any company preparing a new Blu-ray version.”
Can that possibly be true? Isn’t it Lucasfilm that would deliver those elements? And unless I’ve really misunderstood something, Lucas no longer owns or controls Lucasfilm.
I find it hard to believe that Disney just spent $4 billion for the privilege of letting Lucas retain control of Star Wars.
It would seem weird that, for $4 billion, they would not control virtually everything except what was contractually tied up with other companies for the time being. What a weird conversation, “Alright, here’s your check for four billion dollars. And in return, we get everything except for the incredibly-sought-after-by-rabid-fans original cut of Star Wars: A New Hope. Yeah, you can keep it.” If it did happen, that is still weird. Not impossible, just kind of unlikely. Also, there have to be copies of that available. If average Joe’s can get the Laser Disc editions and burn them to DVD, I am willing to bet Disney can one-up that.
Business-wise, they will still get their $4 billion’s worth out of Star Wars merchandise, future movies, TV shows, more merchandise, rides, etc. It would still be leaving a lot of money on the table just because Lucas does not want us to see the movie he released thirty-five years ago that launched him into such great prosperity.
-Cheers
Actually, that reminds me of Mad Men when Roger paid Harry for his office and Harry said Roger would ow him and Roger said “No, I’m not. I just gave you a lot of money. This is a transaction.”
That is EXACTLY how this should have went out. Disney should have (or maybe did) bought Lucasfilm, end of story. Not they pay Lucas $4 billion dollars and he gets to say “but I keep the elements of the original cut of the original Star Wars Trilogy.” That’s like paying a ton of money to buy a car from Jay Leno, only to have him say “but I still get to come over and drive it on weekends.”
For $4 billion dollars, that seems crazy, unless they’re just banking on the long game of making new movies/shows/merchandise, then whenever Lucas dies or relents release yet another ultimate Star Wars edition (with original theatrical release!). Again, it all still seems very bizarre to me.
-Cheers
Why would Lucas still have any say in the matter? I think this sale washes his hands of all things Star Wars.
honestly, the one thing that concerns me with all of this actually has very little to do with the merger… John Williams. With his age, is he able and willing, and will Disney ASK him to come on for the new trilogy.
With Disney purchasing Lucasfilm, I assumed that meant all of Lucasfilm’s property, including the original six movies. I understand Fox still has distribution rights, but does Disney have control over what Fox actually distributes? I assumed Disney/Lucasfilm provided the actual content, and then Fox distributed that content. I did a lot of assuming – was it incorrect?
It all really depends on the language of Disney’s purchase. Lucas may have put language in the deal that demands Disney never release the original films. But the notion that the old cut no longer exists is bogus. It’s well known in the industry that Lucas spent several years consolidating all of the original release prints and show prints. Knowing the slavish archivist that Lucas has always been denotes that there are exemplary prints of the movies in his vaults. The unknown is whether Disney has limited access to those vaults or complete access.
If you want the original versions, track down one of the torrents of copies ripped from the old laserdiscs or if you still have a VCR, the VHS tapes can be found with enough effort. Lucas can’t keep people from watching the real versions, he will just keep people from watching non-grainy copies (even ripped from ld, it’s horrible quality compared to dvd). What a jerk.
I’ll never purchase anything related to Star Wars films ever again, and actually I still haven’t bought any of the DVD or Blu Ray editions. I wanted at least the 97 cut on the Blu Ray, but that isn’t happening anytime soon. Money is the only thing any of these people and companies understand.
Lucas only cares about money, period. The fact that he sold Star Wars to Disney is proof of that. It would have been one thing to keep his convictions while owning it, but now it’s just evidence that he is a film tyrant of the worst kind.
I would happily buy the original cuts on a rerelease, even separately and if it was especially overpriced. I don’t care, just let me be able to buy it.
As someone who loves history, this is just damn tragic. The sad thing is, I don’t care what kind of edits and additions he does, so long as he released the originals too, with or without being in the same damn release.
It pisses me off so much that I can’t watch the movies I grew up with. Instead, I have someone who took American Gothic and spray painted mustaches all over the dam thing because someone felt like it added to it.
I’m not looking forward either, considering the track record of the prequels, and the fact that Lucas will stay a consultant. Screw that.
I’m out.
Looking forward would be investing in Jim Henson and reviving Farscape, or a series just as good as that. If we were to really look forward, then Star Wars is finished, and it has been for a very longtime.
Beautiful. An entitled crybaby throwing one final tantrum before he storms out of the star wars room.
What a bunch of sorry ass losers.
There’s no original 1977 version of Star Wars? well I have it, it’s on DVD, when they released it, it’s in letterbox format thought
The originals pre special editions dont exist, or they cant make one appear from thin air, they can ask to borrow mine, the one I got on DVD a few years ago
I just saw the revised Return of the Jedi. They replaced old Anakin in the end with the Ep. 3 Anakin which makes absolutely no sense. Yoda and Ben are old, and the ugly old blue Anakin I saw as a kid wasn’t there. It just isn’t the same. I searched and found this page to find that I can’t see the original on Blueray. Well at least I can see them on DVD. By the time they get this on Blueray all of us will be old and grey. Fiddlesticks. [starwars.wikia.com]
What’s funny is everybody is concerned with the historical significance of the original versions, and nobody seems to care about how bad the animated additions were. There are original versions, but Lucas doesn’t like them. He thinks that the crap he added in the enhanced versions corrects the imperfections of the originals, and is therefore unwilling to allow the originals to be reprocessed as blu-rays. That would be okay if the additions were only a little bit bad, but they’re really , really bad. Sure Star Wars in its original form was pretty cheesy, but the tacked on cgi looks like polyester taped onto decayed wool. We’ll never see the much better originals remastered into blu-ray because Lucas is an insecure, adolescent freak. Give up.
Well this was completely wrong. Not only is the original trilogy getting released on Blu-Ray unaltered, but the next movie is due out next winter.
Regarding the Hitchcock set mentioning, the set was distributed by Universal and Warner via a deal, Paramount and MGM no longer own the respected titles in the set. The Paramount Hitchcock films are owned by Universal while the MGM title in the set, North By Northwest is owned by Warner via the Turner merger.