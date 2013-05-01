‘Downton Abbey’ casts the show’s first black character

05.01.13 5 years ago

Back in March we first had word that “Downton Abbey” was looking for an actor to play the show’s first black character, a “charming and charismatic” jazz singer named Jack Ross. Now comes word from Deadline.com about who got the role. 

Gary Carr will be playing Ross in season four of the hit show. Carr previously appeared in the BBC series “Bluestone 42” and “Death in Paradise.” He won’t be the only new face next season, though. He”ll join previously announced new cast members Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Tom Cullen, Julian Ovenden, Nigel Harman, Joanna David and Dame Harriet Walter. Shooting is currently underway for air later this year. 

Around The Web

TAGSDOWNTON ABBEYGary Carr

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP