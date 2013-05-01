‘Downton Abbey’ casts the show’s first black character

Back in March we first had word that “Downton Abbey” was looking for an actor to play the show’s first black character, a “charming and charismatic” jazz singer named Jack Ross. Now comes word from Deadline.com about who got the role.

Gary Carr will be playing Ross in season four of the hit show. Carr previously appeared in the BBC series “Bluestone 42” and “Death in Paradise.” He won’t be the only new face next season, though. He”ll join previously announced new cast members Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Tom Cullen, Julian Ovenden, Nigel Harman, Joanna David and Dame Harriet Walter. Shooting is currently underway for air later this year.