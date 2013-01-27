‘Downton Abbey’ recap: Season 3, Episode 4

You may or may not remember this, but a few weeks back I wrote about my pledge to try to keep things spoiler-free when it comes to “Downton Abbey.” This hasn’t been easy given that everyone across the pond got to watch the entire third season before we even got started. But before you read this recap, I’m going to politely suggest you watch this episode — the fourth of the season — before you do. Then come back. We’d love to have you, and it’s not that I don’t want you here or anything so impolite. But, until you watch the episode, I’m begging you, please don’t read this yet. Please. Really. I’m not joking around, you guys.
Of the two awful spoilers I stumbled across for this season, one of them was a part of this episode. Knowing what was coming made the eventual reveal feel not so much shocking as inevitable and lent a sad sense of foreboding to scenes over the last three episodes that really shouldn’t have been there. Of course, given that you HAVE SEEN THE EPISODE (seriously, I am trying to delay discussing this particular detail until those of you who are thinking you’ll just take a quick peek and it’s probably nothing all that significant anyway and hey, you survived Edith getting jilted at the altar just realize that, truly, I have your best intentions at heart and it’s better not knowing until you see the actual show), you know that…
… Sybil — the nice one, the baby, the rebel, the least bristly of the sisters — dies
Of course, the episode starts out with much excitement and promise. But, as we know, medical care in the 1920s was far removed from what it is today, so I’m sure there was considerably more panic behind the happy faces than we’re used to seeing in today’s high-tech delivery ward. Back then, rushing to the hospital wasn’t an easy or quick option even for the very rich, so Sybil’s decision to stay at home to have the baby is hotly debated downstairs — at least until Mr. Carson tells everyone to get back to work.
Upstairs, the debate is focused on getting Sybil the best care possible. Cora, the Dowager Countess and the other sisters are all rooting for family physician Dr. Clarkson, as he has known all the girls since they were born. Lord Grantham, however, wants Sir Philip Tapsell to do the honors, as he’s more of a celebrity ob/gyn, having delivered “many lords and royal highnesses.” So, having Sir Philip deliver your baby is kind of like going to Beyonce’s baby doc even though he’s never seen you before except at some fancy dinner. And it makes about as much sense.
Cora doesn’t care to include Tapsell, but, being a team player (and, as we know, it’s Team Lord Grantham all the way), Robert gets his way. This is one of those moments that will haunt Cora until the day she dies, and that is not hyperbole — it may actually be her final thought as she lays on her death bed. If only she’d kicked Lord Philip and his snotty ass out of the house shortly after dinner. If only, if only.
But, initially, the debate between Clarkson and Tapsell seems like a petty argument not unlike a frat boy battle about Cheetos versus Doritos. Still, if we know what’s coming (thank you, spoilers! Not!), we see the warning signs in otherwise heartwarming scenes. “My back hurts, my ankles are swelling, and my head aches,” Sybil sighs to her sister Mary. Can you say pre-eclampsia? Somebody, help her!
I will say, though, that there is the chance (not that it makes it any better) that Sybil might not have been saved in either case. For anyone who’s really interested, there’s a good article at the National Institutes of Health website. I won’t get into it here, in case anyone has Robert’s distaste for medical details, but let’s just say the 1920s weren’t a great time to suffer pre-eclampsia, whether it was diagnosed early or not.
As we all know, Clarkson, the “middle class” doctor, insists with increasing panic that Sybil needs to be taken to the hospital as Tapsell dismisses him at every turn. “What’s needed here is a knowledge of childbirth, nothing more,” Tapsell sniffs, and that’s just fine with Robert, who cares more about pedigree than aptitude or skill. It’s at times like these that I most appreciate that Cora is a “have gun, will travel” American, as she is able to stand up to her stupid stubborn husband and insist Clarkson not only be involved, but that they listen to him when he points out that Tapsell is a friggin’ idiot and Sybil is in trouble.
Not that it matters. But it almost does.
Cora (along with the other women in the family) has convinced Robert to let Branson decide whether or not to take Sybil to the hospital (best line of the episode: the Dowager Countess insisting, “The decision lies with the chauffeur,”). He’s ready to do exactly that — and then, the baby is born. Too late. If you’re wondering, this turn of events is why I had to look up that NIH article. In the 1920s, one of the only cures for pre-eclampsia was to rush delivery (usually through a very, very risky cesarean). Once the baby came, well, the gig was up (I’m guessing the other treatment options of the era either hadn’t reached Downton or hadn’t been developed yet). There was, literally, nothing left to do but hope she survived.
But of course, we don’t know that yet. The baby’s fine, Sybil seems fine, all is well in the world. It’s simply time for Sybil to get some sleep. That is, until the convulsions start. This is possibly the most gut-wrenching scene in the history of “Downton,” and it’s terrible to watch Branson pleading for Sybil to live, not understanding what’s happening. The rest of the Grantham family appears shell-shocked, Tapsell looks utterly surprised (after all, he’s ALWAYS right), and Clarkson looks away, having the unhappiest case of “I told you so” ever. It’s horrible. It’s shocking. And, of course, incredibly sad.
Even though I knew it was coming, I still found myself surprised. In a sense, last season had so many ridiculously happy twists for the upstairs crew (Matthew is paralyzed? Not for long! Matthew is betrothed to another? Not for long! Mr. Bates is going to be hung? Not so fast!) that I was still thinking there might be a last minute save. After all, the family has been able to suffer glancing blows from world events (the advantage of having three girls is having no sons to lose in the Great War, though there are subsequently fewer men to marry those daughters).
Before she dies, Sybil begs Mary to fight her corner and prevent Branson from taking a stable job in Liverpool. He needs to battle for his country, and Mary agrees, probably thinking it won’t really be her fight to take on — after all, she’ll just be providing back-up to Sybil. But we now know that Mary’s promise to her sister is one she made to a dying woman, and I don’t think Robert will get his way on this one.
Another thing Robert can probably forget about getting ever again is affection from Cora. “But this can’t be. She’s 24 years old. This cannot be,” he says as he looks down at Sybil’s still form, as if his brain simply can’t fathom a world in which both he and Tapsell are wrong. But Cora, who is right far more often than she gets credit for being, is quick to move into the anger step of the Kubler-Ross model.
The next morning, while the Grantham’s shuffle through the drawing room in shock, Cora insists on sending word to Dr. Clarkson to apologize. “If we’d listened to him, Sybil might be alive. But Sir Phillip and your father knew better, and now she’s dead,” she says, with a sharpness we’ve never heard from her before. The Dowager Countess tries to brush aside her claims, but Robert won’t let her. “There is truth in it,” he says. For once, he’s right. When Cora says to Mary, “Could you ask your father to sleep in the dressing room tonight?” she says it lightly, but I’m guessing Robert will be sleeping there for a long, long time.
Other things happened in this episode, though Sybil’s passing vastly overshadows all of them. Still, we can expect more on these later.
Thomas has feelings, not all of them welcome
Before we completely move on from Sybil’s passing, I would be remiss not to mention how the sad news plays downstairs. Everyone liked Sybil — as Thomas tells Jimmy before the birth, “She’s a lovely person… like you.” Still, it’s a surprise when Thomas dissolves into tears after she dies. “Don’t know why I’m crying, really,” he says. “She wouldn’t have noticed if I’d died… In my life I can tell you not many have been kind to me. She was one of the few.”
Though everyone is hurting — as Carson notes in another affecting scene, “I knew her all her life, you see. I knew her since she was born” — it’s Thomas’ unexpected outburst that has perhaps the most impact. It also puts his growing interest in Jimmy in another light — yes, he may be interested in seeing what he looks like under his livery, but more than that, Thomas is craving affection. Unfortunately, he’s not going to get that from Jimmy.
When O’Brien suggests the new footman ask Thomas for pointers on how to wind the clocks, Thomas is very happy to help — and keeps his hand on Jimmy’s shoulder longer than he needs to. Later, Jimmy complains to O’Brien about Thomas being “so familiar all the time,” which O’Brien quickly dismisses, suggesting any efforts to push Thomas away will probably get him fired. I’m not entirely sure what O’Brien is up to. Is she hoping Thomas and Jimmy will be caught in a compromising position? Or does she just want Jimmy to break her former friend’s heart? Whatever the case may be, O’Brien is surely molding whatever happens next.
Anna and Mr. Bates have reason to hope
It didn’t seem like Anna’s visit to Mrs. Bartlett served any purpose — at least, not until she talks to Mr. Bates about it. He informs her that her timeline makes it clear that she made the pie well after he left. “It was revenge!” Anna squeaks with righteous indignation. “Oh, I hope she’s burning in hell.”
Mr. Bates shakes his head. “Don’t go down that road. Once you do, there’s no way off it.” The road she needs to go down, however, is to make sure someone official can get Bartlett’s story from her before she knows that it might get Bates sprung from jail.
Sounds great? Right? Well, his charming cellmate Craig is back, and he and the dirty prison guard are determined to rain on Mr. Bates’ parade, as his turning the tables on them earned Craig another year in the clink and the guard a forma reprimand. I hope this ends well, but I don’t have a good feeling about it, do you?
Matthew considers his spine
Matthew, who has frequently been spineless since arriving at Downton Abbey (unless, you know, it’s about sticking by a woman he doesn’t love or stubbornly refusing to read a letter intending to give him a buttload of money), has new reasons to think about it this week. First, he asks Tapsell if his, ahem, accident in the war might have bruised his baby-making abilities. “My dear Mister Crawley, can I point out the word that gives you away? Anxious… whatever you do, don’t feel anxious,” Tapsell reassures him, making his only logical comment for the episode. Matthew and Mary are eager to make babies, but I have to think the events of this episode cool their jets.
Moving on to Matthew’s metaphorical spine, he talks to Mary about how Downton is being mismanaged, but she’s far from sympathetic. Her father simply cares more about people than money, and kicking an old farmer off his land, for example, just isn’t the Grantham way. “I think [Robert] equates being businesslike as being mean,” Matthew says. “Or worse, being middle class, like me. Middle classes have their virtues, and husbandry is one.” This, of course, ties into Sybil’s sad storyline. Dr. Clarkson is one of those middle-class men, and yes, he knows something about, in a sense, husbandry (well, delivering babies, not animals, but you get the idea) — and more than the upper crust equivalent. I hope, though, that Matthew won’t have to suffer Clarkson’s unhappy “told you so” fate after Downton is sold for parts because of Robert’s stubbornness.
Mrs. Crawley considers her position
Speaking of stubborn, Mrs. Crawley is determined to help Ethel. And she has a lovely idea — she’ll hire her to help Mrs. Bird! “But I think it’s going to be a lot more complicated than you allow,” Ethel says nervously, knowing all too well how women who have fallen as far as she has are treated and perceived in Downton.
Mrs. Crawley, though, is unbowed. “Then we shall have to face those complications together shan’t we?
It’s hard not to take a certain satisfaction in Mrs. Crawley’s encounter with Mrs. Bird, who clearly thinks she’s going to get Ethel kicked out on her ass. “If I tolerate her, I will be tarnished by her,” she huffs. Mrs. Crawley politely (though pointedly) suggests that no one would ever think Mrs. Bird to be a prostitute, then tells her she’ll get pay in lieu of notice. It’s one of the nicest ways I’ve ever heard someone say, “Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out,” honestly.
Of course, before she goes, Mrs. Bird has to write a letter to Molesley to inform him of this scandalous turn of events, and Carson (being so very proper) is ready to ring the alarm bells. It’s Mrs. Hughes who kindly reminds him that this is “our Ethel” we’re talking about, and she’s trying to turn her life around. Just for a little while, she begs him to keep this information to himself. But the fact that it comes up at all suggests that this is going to be a very big deal, and I’m not sure if Mrs. Crawley will be able to shake some modern-day sense into her relatives.
Then again, Mrs. Crawley may find she should have gone to bat for a better cook. Edith makes terrible food and, yes, terrible tea, and it’s one of the few lighter moments in this episode watching her choke down disgusting stuff, then politely suggest Ethel try something different next time.
Edith gets a column
As usual, Edith gets lost in the bigger, more dramatic stories, so I feel I should probably include her very, very tiny story arc here. Anyway, she gets an offer to write a column for the paper. Lord Grantham suggests they’re only buying her name and title and could care less about her writing, and the Dowager Countess sneers that she’ll get an offer to appear on the stage next week. Matthew tries to be encouraging, but it’s a drop in a bitter pond. “Don’t bother, Matthew. I’m always a failure in this family,” she says. I’m hoping that, following Sybil’s death, that she and Mary might become closer, though Mary isn’t entirely convinced. Still, she suggests “Let’s love each other now as sisters should,” and it’s reassuring to think that Edith, who has lost her ally in Sybil, might have discovered a new one in Mary.
In other news, Ivy likes Jimmy, Alfred likes Ivy, Daisy likes Alfred, no one likes Daisy and I’m not sure any of these crushes are going to be requited. Ah, youth.
Were you surprised by Sybil’s death? Do you think Cora will ever forgive Robert? Do you think Mr. Bates will get out of jail? And if you actually KNOW the answers to these questions, do not post spoilers!
Sybil’s Death
OMG!!!!! I almost cried like it was my own sister!! Sybil was sooo sweet UGH :'(( I was more hurt with this development than when cora lost her baby at the hands of that WITCH Ms. o’brien in the first season. I’m not surprised though. I was waiting for it to happen and thought “wow, but nice” after the delivery went well and she went to sleep, although i wondered if she would have died in her sleep, cus you know, it wouldav made for a huge dramatic turn of events. WHOA! I couldav been spared that death scene :'(( death is such an awful reality…
I hope Cora will forgive him, I don’t know if she will. but if they went to the hospital and she died from the op. then someone else would’ve been blamed. can’t win yo…
I like Mr. Bates but I can see the crooks foiling their hopes seeing that they will be reading his letters. SIGH! what a great story…
I’m also happy for Edith, she’s the underdog. I’m rooting for ya!
I don’t know if she’ll forgive him, either. The reality (as much as this is based in any reality) is that a C-section had a very high probability of killing her — and she, in theory, might have survived eclampsia. But I can understand why she’d hold a grudge, simply because he valued that jerk Tapsell’s opinion over hers.
I agree that this was more painful than Cora’s miscarriage, too. I honestly can’t think of anything we’ve seen thus far that was more awful.
Whether or not the C-section would’ve killed Sybil is irrelevant. Robert chose to listen to Sir Philip because he’s an aristocrat and Dr. Clarkson is a lowly village doctor. He even tried to keep Tom (who I admit sucks but he’s still the father/husband) out of the decision. Robert is the worst.
1. F… spoilers, first of all. Like Alan, I was watching with unwanted advance knowledge.
2. Robert is the worst. He simply cannot be right about anything.
3. That said, Clarkson HAD also been wrong we very single time before.
Alan didn’t write this…
Yeah. I can’t really blame Robert for being skeptical of Clarkson’s latest prognosis. Boy who cried wolf and all.
well i did not no any thing about tonights show i was shocked but i new that sybil had toxsemeah and that there wood be a momont when we all thoug she was dead but i was wiating for clrkson to step in and revie her!!!!! yeaaaa but no i did not think she wood die wow!!!!
Sad about Sybil. Elizabeth McGovern’s Emmy moment?
It could be — her saying goodbye to Sybil and promising to take care of Branson and the baby was a restrained, very nuanced moment. But I’m thinking her Emmy moment might even come later — her relationship with Robert has got to go through a rough patch, right?
Well, I was sad about Sybil’s death, though not really shocked by it. On the other hand, her character (I absolutely adored her throughout the first season and the first few episodes of the second) was already effectively ruined when she ran off with that loser Branson (arguably the single worst character on television right now, certainly of the shows that I watch–Teddy Conrad is a strong contender, but I abandoned Nashville a couple weeks ago). I was hoping that she would either divorce that loser or, preferably, he would die (I still can’t believe that the show dealt with both World War I *and* the flu pandemic of 1918, and he was untouched). But I’m in favor of just about anything that ends that preposterous relationship. I’m sorry Sybil had to go to accomplish this, but it is what it is. She’ll be missed. Her relationship with Branson won’t. I’m hoping that this leads to Branson’s exit, though I’m guessing that would probably be too much to wish for.
Ironically, I’m wondering if we won’t be seeing more of Branson now, at least for a while. He’s irritated me thoroughly as well. And good point — as many men died in the war and from the flu, he never got a sniffle or maybe some shrapnel?
you know, I don’t hate tom. and I’m pretty sure we’ll be seeing more of him now since he’s forever linked to the family through Sybil’s child. unless he decides to run off to fight for Ireland or something
Her death was telegraphed from the instant the episode began; it was like watching something written by someone who is writing a high school class assignment. Simply awful. No wonder people want off this show. Only the dowager gets the good lines – they must put 100% of their meager talent in writing just for her.
Mary is insufferable and they have made Matthew a truly pitiful man; he started off in season one with some actual personality and now he’s like a beaten dog. Again, awful.
Sad waste of some good talent.
I’m eager to see what Ms. O’brien has in store for Thomas whose interest is in jimmy now. I missed out on season 2 so I’m not sure why they’re such enemies >_< looking forward to find out. It was refreshing to see him melt in this episode
Season two was not the best of the series, but O’Brien and Thomas are mainly at odds about Alfred — Thomas feels as if O’Brien wants him to help her relative hop to the front of the line when it was a long, slow struggle for him to become a valet.
Speaking of melting, we did see some of that for Thomas in season 2, which may make it worth watching for you (I will say no more – spoilers!). In any case, I think Thomas and O’Brien just aren’t happy unless they’re stirring up a fight — and in the absence of old rivals, why not pick on one another, I suppose?
I’m happy to say that I was spared the spoiler of Sybil’s death, so that was nice. But the beside conversation I remember most was with Cora, not Mary, when Sybil asked for Cora to help in doing battle against Roberts’s agenda for Branson should Robert move in that direction.
I am so tired of the Anna and Bates storyline. I found it tedious last season, and even more so this season. It’s like the show can’t think of anything for their characters to be about except being apart. At this rate, I would have rather have had them just get married, moved away, and lived happily ever after off the show. However, I’m enjoying the rest of the downstairs drama much more. Can’t wait to see how O’Brien’s long con plays out.
Rooting for Edith, Mary getting less and less likeable.
Like many of us, who hated to see Sybil (who was lovely in many different ways) pass on from the show, I was curious to see which of the doctors was “right”. I conclude that childbirth was just a lot more risky in the “modern” year of 1920 – and that by the time Clarkson noted the symptoms Sybil was in big trouble – with or without an emergenecy Ceasarian.
Other commenters have noted this and Editor Starr noted pretty much all of the relevant issues. For instance:
“the 1920s weren’t a great time to suffer pre-eclampsia, whether it was diagnosed early or not.”
“In the 1920s, one of the only cures for pre-eclampsia was to rush delivery (usually through a very, very risky cesarean).”
“the other treatment options of the era either hadn’t reached Downton or hadn’t been developed yet”
So, while to say, “Tapsell is a friggin’ idiot”, might emotionally satisfying, it is not fair for us – with the benefit of nearly 90 years of knowlege. And Clarkson did not imply that Tapsell was idiotic – only that there was cause for concern. Given that 10% of Ceasarian’s resulted in the mother’s death, Tapsell was at worse “conservative”.
In fact, if anyone dropped the ball, it was Clarkson. He knew (or should have known) that eclampsia occurs (then as now) in about 1% of pregnancies. If he did not notice the same symptoms that the family noticed – then he did not come around enough or was not observant.
(hindsight is great, isn’t it!)
(we late-20th Century folk are used to high-cost, iknsurnace-buffered, highly-risk-averse, litigation-avoiding medical practice – so I may be holding Clarkson to anachronistic expectations)
Anyway, I’d cut Tapsell a break. He may be arrogant and overconfident but he’s not an “idiot” – friggin’ or otherwise.
Whoop, posted too quickly:
It is not fair for us – with the benefit of nearly 90 years of knowlege *to call Tapsell an idiot*