‘Downton Abbey’ Season 5 teaser: Mr. Carson hints at ominous changes to come

Ready for “Downton Abbey” Season 5? Well, you still have awhile to wait – the show hasn't even finished filming yet. That said, a new teaser has arrived to whet your appetite until then.

“I feel a shaking of the ground I stand on,” narrates Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) over images of ticking clocks and expertly-arranged place settings. “The nature of life is not permanence, but flux. Things are changing.”

Ooh, very ominous. Check out the (very brief) teaser below.

“Downton Abbey” Season 5 is slated to air later this year on PBS.