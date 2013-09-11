‘Downton Abbey’ star Jessica Brown Findlay may join Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Frankenstein’

09.11.13 5 years ago

Jessica Brown Findlay is ready to go from Edwardian tea parties to Victorian monsters.

The former “Downton Abbey” star is in talks to join “Harry Potter’s” Daniel Radcliffe and James McAvoy in 20th Century Fox”s upcoming revisionist take on Mary Shelley’s  “Frankenstein.” 

The film revisits the oft-filmed tale from the point-of-view of Igor (Radcliffe), with McAvoy playing the titular doctor with a dark desire to reanimate dead flesh.

Findlay will play a trapeze artist who develops a relationship with Igor after he saves her life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul McGuigan (“Sherlock”) is directing from a script by Max Landis (“Chronicle”), while John Davis will produce. “Frankenstein” is planning to shoot this fall in the U.K. No release date is set. 

Findlay is best known for playing Lady Sybil on the first three seasons of ITV’s hit “Downtown. On the big screen, she recently wrapped production on Warner Bros.’ “Winter”s Tale,” which also stars Will Smith, Colin Farrell, Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.

Meanwhile, another take on the material —  “I, Frankenstein,” starring Aaron Eckhardt as the monster — will hit theaters in January. 

Around The Web

TAGSDANIEL RADCLIFFEDOWNTON ABBEYFrankensteinJAMES MCAVOYJessica Brown FindlayMary ShelleyPaul McGuigan

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP