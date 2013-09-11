‘Downton Abbey’ star Jessica Brown Findlay may join Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Frankenstein’

Jessica Brown Findlay is ready to go from Edwardian tea parties to Victorian monsters.

The former “Downton Abbey” star is in talks to join “Harry Potter’s” Daniel Radcliffe and James McAvoy in 20th Century Fox”s upcoming revisionist take on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”

The film revisits the oft-filmed tale from the point-of-view of Igor (Radcliffe), with McAvoy playing the titular doctor with a dark desire to reanimate dead flesh.

Findlay will play a trapeze artist who develops a relationship with Igor after he saves her life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul McGuigan (“Sherlock”) is directing from a script by Max Landis (“Chronicle”), while John Davis will produce. “Frankenstein” is planning to shoot this fall in the U.K. No release date is set.

Findlay is best known for playing Lady Sybil on the first three seasons of ITV’s hit “Downtown. On the big screen, she recently wrapped production on Warner Bros.’ “Winter”s Tale,” which also stars Will Smith, Colin Farrell, Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.

Meanwhile, another take on the material — “I, Frankenstein,” starring Aaron Eckhardt as the monster — will hit theaters in January.