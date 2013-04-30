‘Downton Abbey’ veteran will be Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Cinderella’

#Cate Blanchett #Disney
04.30.13 5 years ago
After a long search that included both big-name stars and relative unknowns, Disney has gone with one of the latter to play its live-action Cinderella.
Disney announced on Tuesday (April 30) that Lily James will play the title role in the Kenneth Branagh-directed “Cinderella,” which also features Cate Blanchett as the evil stepmother.
“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson was one of several stars linked to “Cinderella” in recent months, as the assortment of actors circling the part also included Imogen Poots, Gabriella Wilde, Alicia Vikander, Margot Robbie and Bella Heathcote.
James is probably best known to TV viewers from her appearances as Lady Rose, proto-flapper great-niece of Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess on “Downton Abbey.” The 24-year-old actress has also been seen on the small screen in “Secret Diary of a Call Girl” and in “Wrath of the Titans.”
Disney teases that more “Cinderella” announcements are still coming. We look forward to seeing who will play the mice.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cate Blanchett#Disney
TAGSCATE BLANCHETTCINDERELLADISNEYDOWNTON ABBEYlily james

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP