‘Downton Abbey’ veteran will be Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Cinderella’

After a long search that included both big-name stars and relative unknowns, Disney has gone with one of the latter to play its live-action Cinderella.

Disney announced on Tuesday (April 30) that Lily James will play the title role in the Kenneth Branagh-directed “Cinderella,” which also features Cate Blanchett as the evil stepmother.

“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson was one of several stars linked to “Cinderella” in recent months, as the assortment of actors circling the part also included Imogen Poots, Gabriella Wilde, Alicia Vikander, Margot Robbie and Bella Heathcote.

James is probably best known to TV viewers from her appearances as Lady Rose, proto-flapper great-niece of Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess on “Downton Abbey.” The 24-year-old actress has also been seen on the small screen in “Secret Diary of a Call Girl” and in “Wrath of the Titans.”

Disney teases that more “Cinderella” announcements are still coming. We look forward to seeing who will play the mice.