D’Pez Poopsie: Key and Peele’s ‘East/West Bowl’ is back with more hilarious player names

With the first edition of Key & Peele’s “East/West College Bowl” sketch racking up more than 17 million views on YouTube, the comedy duo is at it again with a whole new round of hilarious fake player names including Mergatroid Skittle, D’Pez Poopsie, Quiznoatodd Bidness, God, Bisquieteen Trisket, Harvard University (of Devry University), Fudge, Ladennifer Jadaniston, and my personal favorite, Benedict Cumberbatch. Check out all the creative designations in the video above.

