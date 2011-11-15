‘Dragon Tattoo’ soundtrack art a beautifully minimalist take on the film’s poster

With anticipation for the David Fincher-directed version of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” starring Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig growing more heated by the day, many music fans are also eagerly awaiting the film’s soundtrack, which was composed by last year’s Best Original Score winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“The Social Network”).

While the LP’s tracklisting and release date have yet to be announced (though the soundtrack will of course include Reznor stunning Karen O-assisted cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” that plays over the film’s trailer), the cover art – which features an eye-catchingly spare gray-and-white variation on the less-racy of the film’s two Stateside posters – officially hit the web today.

There’s actually something quite beautiful about the minimalist image (despite the fact that the silhouette of Lisbeth’s nosering now looks a tad, um, boogerish), which somehow still feels bold despite essentially being a “remix” of the movie’s second one-sheet. As such, I’m gonna go ahead and give it an “A-“.

Check out the cover artwork below and then grade it for yourself at top left!